*Dehumidifier Discount Offer: Offer available from 12:00am (AEST) 10 June 2025 to 11:59pm (AEST) 30 June 2025 (Promotion Period), or while stocks last. Offer not available to VIP Members, Corporate Partners or Education Hub Members. To redeem offer, add new LG Smart Inverter Dehumidifier (model nos. DD12GMWE0 and DD14GMWE0) to your cart during the Promotion Period and the discount will be applied automatically at checkout. Offer applies to eligible purchases on the LG Online Store only. This offer can be used in conjunction with the Bonus HEPA Filter Offer, but cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, unless otherwise stated. LG Terms and Conditions of Sale apply to all purchases made on the LG Online Store.

^Bonus HEPA Filter Offer: Offer available from 12:00am (AEST) 10 June 2025 to 11:59pm (AEST) 30 June 2025 (Promotion Period), or while stocks last. Offer available to MyLG Members only. There are 30 units of Bonus HEPA Filters available. To redeem offer, log into your MyLG account, purchase the new LG Smart Inverter Dehumidifier (model nos. DD12GMWE0 and DD14GMWE0) (each, a Participating Model) during the Promotion Period and the Bonus HEPA Filter will appear automatically in your cart at checkout. Limit of one (1) Bonus HEPA Filter per purchase of the Participating Model. Bonus HEPA Filter will be shipped separately to the Participating Model, allow 30 days for delivery of the Bonus HEPA Filter. Offer applies to eligible purchases on the LG Online Store only. This offer can be used in conjunction with the Dehumidifier Discount Offer, but cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, unless otherwise stated. LG Terms and Conditions of Sale apply to all purchases made on the LG Online Store.