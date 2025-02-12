** 20% extra discount offer ends 11:59pm (AEDT) 15 February 2025 or while stocks last. Offer applies to purchases of participating models S5GOC, S3BF, WTG1424VHF, A9CX-ELITE, A9K-EVOLVE, A9N-PRIME, KV-ULTRA, WVC5-1409W, WXLS-1014W, GF-LN700PL, MS2596OS. Offer strictly available to employees of LG Corporate VIP partners and LG staff. Must be logged into MyLG account as a VIP member or LG staff member on the LG Online Store to access the offer. Must apply coupon code LGHA20 at the checkout to redeem the offer. Coupon cannot be used in conjunction with any other coupon. The coupon code can only be applied to one (1) transaction. Offer available while stocks last. LG Terms and Conditions of Sale apply to all purchases made on the LG Online Store.