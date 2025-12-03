We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Chance to win a $200 LG Voucher*
You could get $200 off your next order*
New to LG? Sign up and register by 15 February to enter. Already a member? Just register your interest by 15 February. Minimum spend $500 to redeem voucher. T&Cs apply.*
Your email has been successfully registered.
Please email lgeap-obs@lge.com if you are facing any difficulties
Environmental Handing Fee (EHF)
EHFs vary by product and province. The final fee will be calculated after you enter your postal code at checkout. Click here for more information (FAQ) at Frequently Asked Questions - Support & Help | LG CA
Not a MyLG member yet?
This promotion is reserved for eligible MyLG members.
Join now to unlock exclusive access to product offers, as well as helpful information on all your registered products. Have the peace of mind knowing that all your product information is in one place, should you need to contact us for product-related support. Sign up today to start enjoying the benefits.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Livechat
Chat with LG product experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
Chat with LG service support using the most popular messenger
Email us
Send an email to LG service support
Feedback
Please share your thoughts
*Promotion Period: 12:01am (Sydney time) on 2 February 2026 to 11:59pm (Sydney time) on 15 February 2026. For full terms and conditions, (including liability excluded by the Promoter arising from the Promotion), visit https://www.lg.com/au/promotions/2026/signup-to-win. Promotion is only open to Australian residents aged 18 years and over currently residing in Australia or persons under 18 with permission of their parent/guardian. Only existing MyLG members and new MyLG members who sign up to MyLG during the Promotion Period are eligible for this promotion (excluding Corporate Partners, Education Hub members, Government Hub, LG employees and persons ineligible to participate in this promotion in accordance with clause 2 of the full terms and conditions). To enter, MyLG members must provide the email address used to sign up for their MyLG account,and confirm agreement to the full terms and conditions in the registration form, accessible at https://www.lg.com/au/promotions/2026/signup-to-win, during the Promotion Period. Limit of 1 entry per eligible person. The draw will take place at 4:00pm on [16 February 2026] at Level 44, 6-8 Parramatta Square, 10 Darcy Street, Parramatta NSW 2150. The first 10 valid entries drawn will each win a coupon code for $200 off their next purchase on the LG Online store (Minimum spend $500). Maximum total prize pool valued at $2000. Winners will be notified via the email address provided in the registration form and published online at https://www.lg.com/au/promotions/2026/signup-to-win on 18 February 2026. Coupon code will be provided to winners on 18 February 2026 via the email address provided in the registration form. To redeem the coupon code, log in to your MyLG member account, add products to your cart from 12:01am (Sydney time) 18 February 2026 to 11:59pm (Sydney time) 31 March 2026, enter the email address provided in the registration form and apply the coupon code in the relevant fields at checkout. Offer applies to eligible purchases with a minimum spend of $500 on the LG Online Store only. Coupon code can only be redeemed once per customer. Coupon code is not transferable, exchangeable or redeemable for cash. Coupon code cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, unless otherwise specified. Promoter is LG Electronics Australia Pty Limited (ABN 98 064 531 264) of Level 43, 6-8 Parramatta Square, 10 Darcy Street, Parramatta NSW 2150.