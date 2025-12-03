*Promotion Period: 12:01am (Sydney time) on 2 February 2026 to 11:59pm (Sydney time) on 15 February 2026. For full terms and conditions , (including liability excluded by the Promoter arising from the Promotion), visit https://www.lg.com/au/promotions/2026/signup-to-win. Promotion is only open to Australian residents aged 18 years and over currently residing in Australia or persons under 18 with permission of their parent/guardian. Only existing MyLG members and new MyLG members who sign up to MyLG during the Promotion Period are eligible for this promotion (excluding Corporate Partners, Education Hub members, Government Hub, LG employees and persons ineligible to participate in this promotion in accordance with clause 2 of the full terms and conditions). To enter, MyLG members must provide the email address used to sign up for their MyLG account,and confirm agreement to the full terms and conditions in the registration form, accessible at https://www.lg.com/au/promotions/2026/signup-to-win, during the Promotion Period. Limit of 1 entry per eligible person. The draw will take place at 4:00pm on [16 February 2026] at Level 44, 6-8 Parramatta Square, 10 Darcy Street, Parramatta NSW 2150. The first 10 valid entries drawn will each win a coupon code for $200 off their next purchase on the LG Online store (Minimum spend $500). Maximum total prize pool valued at $2000. Winners will be notified via the email address provided in the registration form and published online at https://www.lg.com/au/promotions/2026/signup-to-win on 18 February 2026. Coupon code will be provided to winners on 18 February 2026 via the email address provided in the registration form. To redeem the coupon code, log in to your MyLG member account, add products to your cart from 12:01am (Sydney time) 18 February 2026 to 11:59pm (Sydney time) 31 March 2026, enter the email address provided in the registration form and apply the coupon code in the relevant fields at checkout. Offer applies to eligible purchases with a minimum spend of $500 on the LG Online Store only. Coupon code can only be redeemed once per customer. Coupon code is not transferable, exchangeable or redeemable for cash. Coupon code cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, unless otherwise specified. Promoter is LG Electronics Australia Pty Limited (ABN 98 064 531 264) of Level 43, 6-8 Parramatta Square, 10 Darcy Street, Parramatta NSW 2150.