*Offer available from 9 May 2024 to 3 July 2024 or while stocks last. Offer applies to eligible purchases of participating models of an LG TV and LG Sound Bar. To receive $700 off, bundle a 2024 G Series OLED TV (55”+) and matching G Series Sound Bar (SG10) in one transaction, and use coupon code LGTVSB700 at checkout. To receive $500 off, bundle a 2024 C Series OLED TV (55”+) and matching C Series Sound Bar (SC9S) in one transaction, and use coupon code LGTVSB500 at checkout. To receive $300 off, bundle a 2024 QNED TV (55”+) and matching Q Series Sound Bar (S70T)), in one transaction, and use coupon code LGTVSB300 at checkout. Offer applies to eligible purchases made on the LG Online Store only. Participating models are displayed on at lg.com/au/promotions. To redeem offer: must be logged into MyLG account, add a participating bundle LG TV and LG Sound Bar to cart, and use relevant coupon code at checkout. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.