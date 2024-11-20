6:00pm (Sydney time) on 11 June 2024 to 11:59pm (Sydney time) on 30 June 2024. To enter, comment on the LG OLED evo Campaign Instagram post on the account of Lily May Mac, responding to the following Competition Question: “Tell me why you want to upgrade your TV viewing with the new #LGOLEDevo.” You must use the hashtag #LGOLEDevo in your comment and follow @lgaustralia to be in the running by 30 June 2024. For full terms and conditions see below (including liability excluded by the Promoter arising from the Competition). Judging will take place on 8 July 2024. Participants who receive the Prize will be the best entry submitted during the Competition Period as judged by the judging panel on the basis of creative skill and merit. Chance plays no part in determining the winner. Personal information may be disclosed to third parties in Australia and overseas.