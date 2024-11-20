We believe in our LG Styler so much, we are offering a MONEY BACK GUARANTEE

*Money back guarantee applies to eligible LG Clothes Stylers (models: S5GOC,S5MB and S3BF) purchased by MyLG members on the LG Online Store between 19 September to 18 November 2024 only. If for any reason at all, you wish to return your LG Clothes Styler purchased during this period, you can do so by commencing the return and refund process by 18 December 2024. All return and refund requests must be made by contacting the LG Customer Care Team on 1300 54 22 73 (option 5), or by email to obsanz@lge.com. We will then inform you of the arrangements to return the Product to us. All return requests must be received by LG no later than 18 December 2024. You will be required to email proof of your original purchase and any delivery documentation to obsanz@lge.com. You will also need to provide proof of MyLG membership upon submission of the return and refund request. If LG approves the request for collection of the Product from its location, we will arrange for the Product to be collected from the address listed in your order. If you are not eligible for collection of the Product by LG, you will be responsible for the cost of returning the Product to us. You must return the Product with all original components and accessories (including manuals, documentation, etc.); and in its original cartons and packaging or, if necessary, in packaging suitable to prevent damage to the Product. You must retain proof of pickup or dispatch (as the case may be), to be provided to LG on request. We will refund the full purchase price of the Product to your original method of payment as soon as possible and, in any case, within thirty (30) days of confirming to you via email that you are entitled to a refund. If you pay using any third party ‘buy now pay later’ finance options we make available on the LG Online Store, refunds may occur in accordance with any terms, conditions and processes of the third party financier.