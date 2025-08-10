We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Air Filtration
Breathe in fresh, filtered air
Airflows through washable and reusable pre-filter, reducing dust particles from the air. The addition of the optional HEPA filter** removes up to 99.97% of particles down to 0.3microns providing multi-stage filtration for an even fresher environment.