We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ducted Split System with Inverter Technology
All Spec
MODEL PACKAGE
-
Indoor
B30AWYN762
-
Outdoor
B30AWYUE62
SPECIFICATIONS
-
Minimum Cooling Capacity (kW)
3.20
-
Cooling Capacity Rating (kW)
8.00
-
Maximum Cooling (kW)
9.6
-
Minimum Heating Capacity (kW)
3.7
-
Heating Capacity Rating (kW)
9.2
-
Maximum Heating (kW)
11.0
-
Voltage.Frequency/Phase(V.Hz/ø)
220~240,50/1
-
Power Consumption (Rated)(kW)
Cooling 2.59, Heating 2.8
-
Running Current(Rated)
Cooling(A) 11.3/Heating(A) 12.2
-
EER Cooling(W/W)
3.09
-
COP Heating(W/W)
3.29
-
Static Pressure(External)(Pa)
130
-
Air Volume
Indoor(H/M/L)(l/sec) 530/430/330,Outdoor(l/sec) 967x1
-
Moisture Removal(l/hr)
1.8
-
Noise Level(Sound Pressure)
Cooling Indoor(H/M/L)(1.5m) 44/43/42,Outdoor(1.0m) 51,Heating Indoor(H/M/L)(1.5m) 44/43/42,Outdoor(1.0m) 52
-
Refrigerant Type(g)
R410A(2100)
-
Operating range(outdoor)
Cooling -5~46°C,Heating -10~24°C
-
Net Dimensions
Indoor WxHxD(mm) 1320x400x534,Outdoor WxHxD(mm) 870x800x320
-
Net Weight
Indoor/Outdoor(Kg) 53/56
-
Service Valve
Liquid(mm) 9.52,Gas(mm) 15.88
-
Drain Connection Pipe Out diameter(mm)
25.4
-
Supply air spigot-widthxheight(mm)
840x287
-
Return air spigot-widthxheight(mm)
1172X317
-
Pre-refrigerant charge(m)
15
-
Max. Elevation-Outdoor~Indoor(m)
30
-
Max. InterunitPiping Length-Outdoor~Indoor(m)
50
FEATURES
-
Durable Coating
Yes
-
Weekly Program
Yes
-
Child Lock Function
Yes
-
Two Thermistor Control
Yes
-
Evaporate safety tray
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Long Distance(50m)/High Elevation(30m)
Yes
-
ESP Control
Yes
-
Dry Contact_PQDSA/PQDSB
Option
-
PDI(Power Distribution Indication)_PQNUD1S00
Option
-
P1485_PMNFP14A0
Option
-
LCD Deluxe Wall Controller_PDRCUDB0
Option
-
Standard Wall Controller_PQRCUSA0
Option
-
RF Controller_PQRFA0
Option
-
Zone Control
Option
-
Dual Wall Control
Option
-
Group Control
Option
-
Central Controller
Option
-
Drain Pump
Option
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.