Ducted System - Single Phase (High Static) 12.30kW (Cooling)
All Spec
INDOOR SPECIFICATIONS
-
Capacity (Cooling)(Min/Rated Max)
4.9 / 12.3 / 14.8 kW
-
Capacity (Heating)(Min/Rated Max)
5.6 / 14.1 / 16.9 kW
-
Power Input (Cooling/Heating)
3.65 / 3.82 kW
-
EER
3.37
-
COP
3.69
-
Power Supply (V/ø/Hz)
230~240 / 1 / 50
-
Piping Connection (Liquid / Gas / Drain)
ø 9.52 mm / ø 15.88 mm / ø 32/25 mm
-
Air Flow Rate (High/Medium/Low)
48.0 / 42.0 / 36.0 m³/min - 800/700/600 l/s
-
Sound Pressure (Heating) (High/Medium/Low)
46/45/44 dBA
-
Dehumidification Rate
2.7 l/h
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
1320 x 400 x 534 mm
-
Net Weight
52 kg
-
Running Current
16.0/17.0 A
-
Sound Pressure (Cooling) (High/Medium/Low)
46/45/44 dBA
-
Supply Air Spigot (WxH)
840 X 287 mm
-
Return Air Spigot (WxH)
1,172 X 317 mm
-
Fan Motor Output
185 X 2 W
-
External Static Pressure (Min~Max) Pa
62-200(130 factory)
OUTDOOR SPECIFICATIONS
-
Compressor Type
Twin Rotary
-
Airflow Rate
55x2 m³/min (Rated) / 917*2 l/s
-
Sound Pressure (Cooling/Heating) (Rated)
52 dBA / 54 dBA
-
Sound Power (Cooling) (Max)
67 dBA
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
950 x 1,380 x 330 mm
-
Net Weight
92 kg
-
Refrigerant (Type / Charge / Chargeless Piping Length [after 7.5m])
R410A / 3,400g / 15m
-
Operation Range (Cooling, Min - Max) / (Heating, Min - Max)
-10 ~ 48°C DB / -10 ~ 18°C WB
-
Power Supply (V/ø/Hz)
220~240 / 1 / 50
-
Power Supply Cable (N x mm²)
3 x5.0
-
Transmission Cable (N x mm²)
4 x1.0
-
Circuit Breaker
40 A
-
Piping Length Total
50 m
-
Piping Elevation Difference
30m
-
Piping Connection (Liquid / Gas) mm
ø 9.52 / ø 15.88
WARRANTY
-
Warranty Details
Please see http://www.lg.com/au/support/warranty/ac-air-conditioners
