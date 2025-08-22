We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ducted System - Bulk Head Ducted 5.0kW (Cooling)
Ducted System - Bulk Head Ducted 5.0kW (Cooling)
Twin Rotary Inverter Compressor
Twin Rotary Inverter Compressor consists of stable and optimised structures with low vibration and low noise characteristic
Twin Rotary Inverter Compressor1
Quiet Operation (Low Static Pressure Model)
The noise level of low static ducts have been reduced, even though ESP has been increased.
*LG ThinQ® app available from Google Play Store or Apple App required, for this feature, compatible with Android or iOS smartphones required (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher).Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by model.
Corrosion Resistance Black Fin
The black coating with enhanced epoxy resin is applied for strong protection from various corrosive external conditions such as salt contamination and air pollution including fumes from factories.
Corrosion Resistance Black Fin1
Flexible Installation (Low Static Pressure Model)
Standard Inverter low static duct allows the air intake at the rear or bottom under installation condition.
Flexible Installation (Low Static Pressure Model)1
Easy Service & Maintenance (Low to Mid Static Pressure model)
Users are not required to disassemble the whole panel for maintenance; since panel is divided into 2 components; one for heat exchanger and the other for fan / motor. The user can easily detach and re-attach the filter in the available limited space.
Easy Service & Maintenance (Low to Mid Static Pressure model)1
Two Thermistors Control
The indoor temperature can be checked using the thermistors in the remote controller as well as from the indoor unit. There may be a significant difference between ceiling and floor air temperature. Two thermistors can optimised indoor air temperature for a morecomfortable environment.
Two Thermistors Control1
All Spec
AEER / ACOP
AEER / ACOP
3.658 / 3.264
CAPACITY
Cooling (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW) (T1)
5.00
Heating (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)
5.80
CONTINUOUS OPERATION
Cooling (°C (DB))
-15 ~ 48
Heating (°C (WB))
-18 ~ 18
CONVENIENCE
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Optional
FULL LOAD AMPS
Full Load Amps (A)
16.0
GENERAL
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
1,100 x 190 x 460
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
20.9
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
870 x 650 x 330
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
45.0
Refrigerant Type
R32
HEAT EXCHANGER
Corrosion Protection (Coating)
Black 2
Fin Type
Wide Louver Plus
INDOOR UNIT
Dimensions Net (W × H × D) (mm)
1,100 x 190 x 460
Fan Motor Type
BLDC
Net Weight (kg)
20.9
Power Supply (V, Ø, Hz)
1 , 50 Hz, 220-240 V
Sound Pressure Level Cooling (H / M / L) (dB(A))
- / 34.0 / 31.0 / 29.0
OUTDOOR UNIT
Compressor Type
Twin Rotary
Dimensions Net (W × H × D)(mm)
870 x 650 x 330
Drain Pipe(Natural Drainage) (mm(inch))
Ø 32(1-1/4
Fan Motor Type
BLDC
Maximum Height Difference Outdoor Unit ~ Indoor Unit (Max.) (m (ft))
30
Net Weight (kg)
45.0
Piping Connections Gas (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))
Φ12.7 (1/2)
Piping Connections Liquid (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))
Φ6.35 (1/4)
Piping Length (Max.) (m)
30
Power Supply (V , Ø , Hz)
1 , 50 Hz, 220-240 V
Refrigerant Type
R32
Sound Pressure Level Cooling (Rated) (dB(A))
47
Sound Pressure Level Heating (Rated) (dB(A))
52
RATED CURRENT
Cooling (A)
7.40
Heating (A)
8.30
RETURN AIR OPENING
Supply (W x H, Flange) (mm)
148 x 1062
SUPPLY AIR OPENING
Return (Oval) (mm)
190 x 1,007
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Recommended Product