Ducted System - High Static 12.5kW (Cooling)

*Wi-Fi Dongle Module required. Sold separately. Feature can be accessed using LG ThinQ® App on Android (v 4.1 or later) iOS (v iOS9 or later) smartphone. Internet connection required.
*LG ThinQ® app available from Google Play Store or Apple App required, for this feature, compatible with Android or iOS smartphones required (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher).Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by model.
*Premium Controller sold separately.
*Sold Separately
*Home Leave Set Temperature function can only be used in a 2 set control mode.
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
1250 x 360 x 820
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
47
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
950 x 1,380 x 330
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
89.0
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
CONVENIENCE
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Optional
CAPACITY
-
Cooling (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW) (T1)
5.1 ~ 12.5 ~ 14.3
-
Heating (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)
6 ~ 15 ~ 16.2
POWER INPUT
-
Cooling (Rated) (kW) (T1)
12.5
-
Heating (Rated) (kW) (HVAC)
15
AEER / ACOP
-
AEER / ACOP
3.68 / 3.95
ENERGY EFFICIENCY RATINGS
-
HSPF (Hot/Average/Cold)
4.53 / 4.00 / 3.40
-
TCSPF (Hot/Average/Cold)
4.70 / 4.29 / 4.37
RATED CURRENT
-
Cooling (A)
14.9
-
Heating (A)
16.9
FULL LOAD AMPS
-
Full Load Amps (A)
29.0
HEAT EXCHANGER
-
Corrosion Protection (Coating)
Black 2
-
Fin Type
Wide Louver Plus
SUPPLY AIR OPENING
-
Return (Oval) (mm)
2x400
RETURN AIR OPENING
-
Supply (W x H, Flange) (mm)
1148 x 292
CONTINUOUS OPERATION
-
Cooling (°C (DB))
-15 ~ 48
-
Heating (°C (WB))
-18 ~ 18
INDOOR UNIT
-
Dimensions Net (W × H × D) (mm)
1250 x 360 x 820
-
External static pressure High Mode_Factory Set
60 ~ 200 Pa
-
Fan Air Flow Rate (H / M / L) (L/sec)
1083 / 833 /480
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC
-
Net Weight (kg)
47
-
Power Supply (V, Ø, Hz)
220-240 V, 1, 50 Hz
-
Sound Pressure Level Cooling (H / M / L) (dB(A))
46.0 / 44.0 / 42.0
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Scroll
-
Dimensions Net (W × H × D)(mm)
950 x 1,380 x 330
-
Drain Pipe(Natural Drainage) (mm(inch))
25.4(1) / 19.4(3/4)
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC
-
Maximum Height Difference Outdoor Unit ~ Indoor Unit (Max.) (m (ft))
30
-
Net Weight (kg)
89.0
-
Piping Connections Gas (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))
Φ15.88 (5/8)
-
Piping Connections Liquid (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))
Φ9.52 (3/8)
-
Piping Length (Max.) (m)
85
-
Power Supply (V , Ø , Hz)
220-240 V, 1, 50 Hz
-
Pre-charge Length
20m
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
-
Sound Pressure Level Cooling (Rated) (dB(A))
53
-
Sound Pressure Level Heating (Rated) (dB(A))
54
