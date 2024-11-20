We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Inverter ArtCool Stylish - Reverse Cycle, Heating and Cooling, 8.0kW
All Spec
PERFORMANCE
-
Cooling Capacity (Rating)
8.00 kW
-
Heating Capacity (Rating)
9.05 kW
-
Power Input
Cooling: 2,580W, Heating: 2,570W
-
Rated Running Current
Cooling: 11.5W, Heating: 11.5W
-
Maximum Running Current
Cooling: 13A, Heating: 14A
-
AEER Cooling
3.09 (4.12) W/W
-
ACOP Heating
3.51 W/W
-
Air Flow Rate (Indoor, Max)
366 l/sec
-
Indoor Noise (dB(A) ± 3) (Sound Pressure Level¹) (H/L)
47 / 35
-
Outdoor Noise (dB(A) ± 3) (Sound Pressure Level¹) (H/L)
52
-
Sleep Mode Noise (dB(A) ± 3) (Sound Pressure Level¹) (H/L)
29
-
Moisture Removal (l/h)
2.8
EAN
-
Set
8806084478320
-
Indoor
8806084478306
-
Outdoor
8806084478313
FEATURES
-
Plasmaster Air Purifying System
Yes
-
Deodorising Filter
Yes
-
Allergy Reduction Filter
Yes
-
Powerful Air Throw
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
-
Auto Changeover
Yes
-
Jet Cool / Jet Heat
Yes
-
Natural Wind by CHAOS Swing
Yes
-
Auto Swing
Yes(4-way)
-
Wireless Remote Control
Yes(Luminous)
-
Sleep Mode
Yes
-
Dehumidification Mode
Yes
-
24-hour On / Off Timer
Yes
OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES
-
Wifi Dongle for Smart Control
Yes
-
Wired Remote Controller
Yes
-
Dry Contact
Yes
TECHNICAL
-
Refrigerant Charge (R410A) at 7.5m
1000 g
-
Pipe Run (Min / Max)
2.3 m / 20 m
-
Circuit Breaker Size
240 Volt 25 Amps
-
Additional Refrigerant (g/meter)
35
-
Demand Response Enabling Device (DRED)
Yes
-
Operating Range (Outdoor)
Cooling -10 ~ 48°C, Heating -15 ~ 24°C
-
Service Valve (Ø)
Liquid mm 9.52 (3/8), Gas mm 15.88 (5/8)
-
Outdoor Sound Power Level² (SWL)
65 dB(A)
ENERGY CONSUMPTION
-
Energy Rating (Heating)
2.5 Stars
-
Energy Rating (Cooling)
1.5 Stars
DIMENSIONS
-
Indoor Product (W x H x D)
1030mm x 325mm x 245mm
-
Outdoor Product (W x H x D)
870mm x 800mm x 320m
-
Weight (Indoor / Outdoor)
16kg / 60kg
WARRANTY
-
5 Years Parts & Labour
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.