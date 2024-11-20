Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Smart Series 6.3kW Reverse Cycle Split System

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Find A Dealer

Support

Smart Series 6.3kW Reverse Cycle Split System

WS24TWS

Smart Series 6.3kW Reverse Cycle Split System

(0)
Front view of WS24TWS

Google Assistant Compatbility

See how the WS Series Air Conditioner can help you to come home to comfort.

  • {largeMediaAssets.videoThumbnailAltText}
  • {largeMediaAssets.videoThumbnailAltText}

Home Connectivity

The LG WS Split System range is compatible with Google Assistant. You can now delegate tasks or ask your LG Air Conditioner questions via the Google Assistant App or compatible speaker.

Supported Google Assistant commands include ‘OK Google, turn on the air conditioner' or ‘OK Google, what's the temperature of the air conditioner?'

* Product Registration using both LG ThinQ® app & Google app is required. Internet, Wi-Fi connection and Google account required. Data usage may apply.
Controlling devices and features requires compatible smart devices. Features and services may be changed without notice. Google is a trademark of Google LLC.

Come home to comfort

Built-in Wi-Fi Smart Control

The LG ThinQ® app lets you access and control your air conditioner with your smartphone* even when you're not at home.

*LG ThinQ® app available from Google Play Store or Apple App required, for this feature, compatible with Android or iOS smartphones required (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher).Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by model.

    View your real time energy usage

    A simple push of the remote control button allows you to conveniently view current energy usage on your air conditioner's panel.

    Information at your fingertips

    Smart Diagnosis provides usage tips and useful information based on your product usage patterns. If you experience a problem whilst using the product, we will help you to troubleshoot it using the Smart Diagnosis results.

    Take tighter control of your energy usage

    Active Energy Control allows the user to adjust the energy levels to improve cooling efficiency and help reduce power consumption.

    Temperature Control

    The Compressor speed of the LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ is constantly adjusted and varied to maintain the desired temperature with less fluctuation than a non-inverter compressor.


    Sleep Easy

    LG air conditioners operate at low sound levels, thanks to LG's unique skew fan and Smart Inverter Compressor™ which help eliminate unnecessary noise and allows for smooth operation.


    Cool in the summer, warm in winter

    The 'Comfort Air' option conveniently sets an AC's louvers to a preset position so that outflowing air is directed away from a room's occupants.
    Smart Inverter Compressor™1

    Smart Inverter Compressor™

    The LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ is designed to cope with high temperatures, so great for those hot Australian conditions. With the 10 year compressor parts warranty, you have the peace of mind that you can come home to comfort for years to come.

    *5 year parts and labour + 5 year limited parts warranty on the compressor

    Summary

    Print

    DIMENSIONS

    Capacity
    6.3
    Dimension (WXHXD, mm)
    998 x 345 x 210
    Key feature #1
    YES
    Key feature #2
    YES

    All Spec

    GENERAL

    • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

      7420

    • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

      7300

    • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

      -

    • Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)

      -

    • Est. Heating Area (Sq. Ft.)

      -

    • Heating Capacity Max(W)

      8640

    • Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)

      7300

    • Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)

      -

    • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

      998 x 345 x 210

    • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

      12.7

    • Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)

      -

    • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

      870 x 650 x 330

    • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

      46

    • Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

      -

    • Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

      -

    • Product Type

      -

    • Product Weight(kg)

      -

    • Product Weight(lb.)

      -

    • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

      1Ph, 220~240V, 50Hz

    • Refrigerant Type

      R32

    • Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

      -

    • Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

      -

    COOLING

    • 4way

      -

    • Airflow direction control (left & right)

      -

    • Airflow direction control (up & down)

      -

    • Comfort Air

      -

    • Fan Speed

      -

    • Power Cooling

      -

    AIR PURIFYING

    • Air Purifying Display

      -

    • Ionizer

      -

    • PM 1.0 Sensor

      -

    DEHUMIDIFICATION

    • Dehumidification

      2.5

    • Humidity Sensor

      -

    HEATING

    • Power Heating

      -

    ENERGY SAVING

    • Active Energy Control

      -

    • Dry Contact

      -

    • Energy Display

      -

    • Energy Grade

      -

    • Energy Monitoring

      -

    • Energy Saving(Cooling)

      -

    • ICA(I control Ampere)

      -

    CONVENIENCE

    • Auto Restart

      -

    • Fan Mode

      -

    • Filter Alarm

      -

    • Forced Switch Operation

      -

    • Human Body Detecting

      -

    • Low Noise

      -

    • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

      -

    • Remote Controller

      -

    • Reservation

      -

    • Smart Diagnosis

      -

    • Smart Guide

      -

    • Stabilizer Free opreation

      -

    • Tropical Night Comport Sleep

      -

    • Voice Control (3rd Part device)

      -

    FILTER

    • Allergy Filter

      -

    • Antibacteria Micro Filter

      -

    • Dust Filter

      -

    • Fine Dust Filter

      -

    • Micro Filter

      -

    • Pre Filter

      -

    DESIGN

    • Color(Body)

      -

    • Color(Discharge)

      -

    • Display

      -

    COMPLIANCE

    • Installation Kit Model Name

      -

    • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

      -

    • Manufacturer (Importer)

      -

    • Product Model Name

      WS24TWN

    • Product Type & Model Name

      -

    HYGIENE

    • Auto Cleaning

      -

    • UV Nano

      -

    OUTDOOR UNIT

    • Outdoor Unit Model Name

      WS24TWU

    EAN CODE

    • EAN CODE

      -

    What people are saying

