Window Wall - Cooling Only, 2.75kW
All Spec
SPECIFICATIONS
-
Cooling Capacity Rating (kW)
2.75
-
Power Input(Cooling/Heating)(W)
1,020 / -
-
Power Supply (ø,V,Hz)
1,220 - 240,50
-
E.E.R(W/W)
3.35
-
Refrigerant
R410A
-
Sound Power(Outdoor) dB(A)
65
-
Noise Level (dB(A)±3) (Sound Pressure)
Indoor(H/L) 48/44, Outdoor (H) 57
-
Power Factor
94%
-
Air Circulation
130 / 230 ℓ/s
-
Moisture Removal(l/hr)
0.9
-
Refrigerant Charge (R410A)
560g
-
Chassis Type
Slide In-Out
-
Running Current
Cooling (A) 3.8, MAX - 5.0
-
Starting Current
Cooling (A) 15.0
-
Power Plug
10amp
ENERGY RATING
-
Cooling
2.0 Star
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Temperature Control
Thermistor
-
Air Diflection
Yes (4 way)
-
Steps, Fan/Cool/Heat
3/3
-
Airflow Direction
(Up / Down [Manual]) & (Left / Right [Manual])
-
Remocon Type
Simple Remocon
-
Air Ventilation
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
600mm x 380mm x 555mm
-
Box (WxHxD)
693mm x 465mm x 598mm
-
Net Weight
36.5 kg
-
Gross Weight
39.5 kg
