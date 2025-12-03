We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Benefits of Corporate Partner Hub
Become a MyLG member now
Enjoy exclusive offers for our partners
How to access exclusive offers
If you would like to join the LG Corporate Partner Hub, please email us at obsanz@lge.com
FAQs
Who is eligible to access the exclusive offers?
Only employees of authorized LG corporate partners can access this program.
Please ask your HR or employee benefits team to confirm if your company is part of the program.
Who do I contact if I need assistance creating the account?
You can email obsanz@lge.com with your enquiry.
Is there a limit applicable to the quantity of products I can purchase
There is a limit of $20,000 per eligible registered email address per calendar year. The calendar year limit resets automatically on 1 January each year.
Will there be LG special discounts on every product on the LG Online Store?
The LG special discounts are available on eligible products marked in stock on the LG Online Store.Discounts have already been applied to the prices for the eligible products. From time to time, you may receive confidential coupon codes to unlock additional savings at checkout.
Can I share my LG discounts with anyone else?
No. The discounts cannot be shared externally with any 3rd parties. Products must be purchased for personal use and the Re-Sale of any Partner purchase is strictly prohibited. Membership to the Special Partners Hub will be revoked if you are found to be in breach of this condition.