We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Verify your LG.com account
Congratulation! Almost there. You will enjoy LG electronics services and LG member benefits.
We have sent you an email to the email address your provided to activate your LG account.
Please open the activation email in your email inbox. Click the confirmation link to complete the activation process for your LG account.
The activation link for your LG account is vaild for 48 hours. After the 48 hours have expired, an unconfirmed LG account will be automatically deleted. in this case, a registration must be made again and LG aaaount must be confirmed with a new activation link
Please also check your email spam folder if you cannot find the confirmation email in your email inbox.
Didn’t receive an Email? Send again
-
Welcome voucherReceive $50 towards your next purchase over $350 on LG.com.
-
Exclusive offersAs a valued member, gain access to our member only sales and offers.
-
Free deliveryOn all orders purchased on LG.com.
-
Trade-inTrade in your old home appliance and save up to $300 on select LG Home Appliances.
¹Welcome $50 Coupon: When you join, you receive a $50 discount coupon to redeem on the LG online store when you spend over $350, valid for the first 12 months. Purchases exclude accessories. One voucher issued for each new Member account registered on LG.com/au between 1 January and 31 December 2024 in accordance with our Terms and Conditions. Voucher only valid for products enabled for purchase online on LG.com/au (other than accessories available at LG.com/au/accessories) Voucher is valid for 1 year from the date of issue. Voucher code must be applied to cart to redeem offer. Offer may not be used in conjunction with any other offer.