Blu-Ray Home Theatre System
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Power Output - Front
42W x 2
-
Power Output - Centre
42W
-
Power Output - Rear
42W x 2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
120W (Passive)
-
Speaker Type
Satellite
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES
-
BD-Rom/-R/RE
Yes
-
DVD (Pal/NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
VIDEO CONTENT FORMAT
-
MPEG2
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes
-
WMV
Yes
-
FLV
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
MP3 /ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
FLAC
Yes
-
Dolby Digital True HD
Yes
-
DTS - HD Master Audio
Yes
TUNER
-
Audio Tuner Band
FM
-
FM Tuner Range (100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
1080p DVD Upscaling
Yes (Via HDMI Output)
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes (N/A for NTFS)
-
USB External Hard Drive Playback
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
FRONT CONNECTIONS
-
Portable Audio Input (3.5mm)
Yes (1)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
Aux Input
Yes (1)
-
Composite Output
Yes (1)
-
HDMI Output
Yes (1)
-
Radio Antenna FM
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Quick Setup Guide
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
Yes (CD Type)
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery (AAA)
Yes (1)
-
Composite Cable (Video Only)
Yes
-
Speaker Cables
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
360mm x 60mm x 316mm
-
Front Speaker (WxHxD)
92.5mm x 115mm x 79mm
-
Center Speaker (WxHxD)
92.5mm x 115mm x 79mm
-
Rear Speaker (WxHxD)
92.5mm x 115mm x 79mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
156mm x 325mm x 320mm
GENERAL
-
Warranty
12 Months (Parts & Labour)
