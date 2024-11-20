We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wireless DVD Home Theatre System with iPod Dock
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Power Output - Front
155W x 2(4Ω)
-
Power Output - Centre
155W (4Ω)
-
Power Output - Rear
155W x 2(4Ω)
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
225W (3Ω)
-
DVD/CD
Yes
-
AUX
Yes
-
FM/AM
Yes
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES
-
1080p Up-conversion
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Speaker Type
Tower Speakers
-
Audio Output(WRMS)
1000W
-
Dolby Prologic II
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Sound Gallery
Yes
-
VSM (Virtual Sound Matrix)
Yes (Plus)
-
DTS
Yes
-
2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
True Wireless Rear
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
USB Plus (DivX,MP3,JPEG)
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
-
1080P (Up-conversion)
Yes
-
1:2 Wireless Rear Speakers
Yes
-
Built-in Wireless Transmitter
Yes
-
iPod Connectivity
Yes
FRONT CONNECTIONS
-
Portable In Jack (3.5)
Yes (1)
-
USB Port
Yes (1)
-
iPod Dock
Play, Control and Charge
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
Audio Line IN - Analogue
(1) AUX
-
Digital
(1) Optical
-
Video Signal OUT - Composite
Yes (1)
-
Component
Yes (1)
-
HDMI Out
Yes (1)
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Set (Main Unit)
430x73x327mm
-
Front Speaker
290x1150x290mm
-
Center Speaker
350x105x93mm
-
Rear Speaker
290x1150x290mm
-
Subwoofer
216x405x360mm
PLAYABLE DISC FORMAT
-
DVD±R/RW
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
MP3CD
Yes
-
DivX
Yes (v3-6)
-
WMA
Yes
-
JPEG
Yes
DVD/CD PLAYER
-
Progressive Scan PAL
Yes
-
NTSC
Yes
