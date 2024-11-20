We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CD Micro System with USB Recording
All Spec
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
MP3/ WMA ID3 Tag
Yes
TUNER
-
Tuner Range
FM (50kHz /100kHz) 87.5~ 108.0 MHz
-
Preset Stations (RAN. 50)
Yes
-
Auto Seek/Scan
Yes
AMPLIFIER/AUDIO
-
Power Output (front)
5W x 2
-
2 Channel Stereo (bypass)
Yes
-
XDSS
Yes
-
LG Auto EQ Master
Normal/Rock/Classic/POP
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
Auto Master EQ
Yes
-
MP3 Battery Charge USB
Yes
-
Portable In (3.5mm)
Yes
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB Port (Ver.2.0)
Yes (1)
-
Portable in (3.5mm)
Yes (1)
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
Speaker Terminals L/R
Yes (2)
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit
149x210x210mm
-
Front Speakers
132x210x174mm
GENERAL
-
Warranty
12 Months (Parts and Labour)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.