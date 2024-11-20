We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.1ch Sound Bar Audio System - 300W Total RMS Power Output
All Spec
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Bass
Yes
-
3D Surround Processor
Yes
-
By Pass
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
MP3 Up-Scaling
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Yes
AMPLIFIER/AUDIO
-
Output Power - Soundbar
80W x 2
-
Output Power - Wireless Subwoofer
140W (Active)
-
Speaker Type
Sound Bar
-
Audio Channels
2.1
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS 2.0+ Digital Out
Yes
-
MP3/ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Bluetooth Audio Streaming
Yes
-
Wireless Subwoofer
Yes
-
LED Screen Dimmer
Yes
-
Sound Sync (Optical)
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
Sound Sync Wireless (Bluetooth)¹
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
A/V Sync Delay
Yes (Optical)
-
USB Audio Playback
Yes (MP3, WMA)
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
-
Portable In (3.5mm)
Yes
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
Portable Input (3.5mm)
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (2)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (AAA x 2)
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
950mm x 75mm x 57mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
175mm x 364mm x 316mm
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.