We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MR16 (AN-MR700) Remote for Smart TV
Magic remote
Magic your TV
*The Magic MR16 remote control can only be paired with a LG TV 4 times.
Voice control
Your convenient command center
*Supported menus and applications may differ depending on the country.
**The menu design may differ depending on the version.
***Availability of voice commands may vary by product and country.
Built-in gyroscope
Control in your hand
All Spec
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Model
MR16 (AN-MR700)
-
Part Number
AKB75455602
-
Colour
Black / Silver
DIMENSIONS - H/W/D(MM)
-
Remote
225 x 45.8 x 23.2
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net weight (Kg)
0.111
POWER
-
Batteries
2 x AAA
-
Batteries included
No
COMPATIBLE LG TV MODELS
-
OLED
OLED55B6T, OLED55C6T, OLED55E6T, OLED65B6T, OLED65C6T, OLED65E6T.
-
LB Series
32LB6500, 42LB6310, 42LB6500, 42LB6700, 47LB6310, 50LB6500, 50LB6700, 55LB6500, 55LB6700, 55LB7500, 60LB6500, 60LB7500, 65LB7500, 70LB6560.
-
UB Series
40UB800T, 49UB850T, 55UB820T, 55UB850T, 55UB950T, 60UB850T, 84UB980T, 98UB980T, 79UB980T, 65UB950T, 65UB980T.
-
UC/G Series
55UC970T, 65UC970T, 79UG880T, 55UG870T, 65UG870T.
-
UF Series
43UF680T, 43UF770T, 49UF680T, 49UF690T, 49UF770T, 49UF850T, 50UF830T, 55UF680T, 55UF770T, 55UF850T, 55UF950T, 70UF770T, 79UF770T, 79UF950T, 58UF830T, 60UF770T, 60UF850T, 65UF680T, 65UF770T, 65UF850T, 65UF950T.
-
UH Series
55UH652T, 43UH652T, 49UH652T, 49UH770T, 55UH770T, 60UH652T, 60UH770T, 60UH850T, 65UH652T, 65UH770T, 70UH635T, 79UH953T, 86UH955T, 55UH850T, 55UH950T, 65UH950T, 75UH656T, 75UH855T, 65UH605T, 55UH605T
-
EC/F/G Series
55EC930T, 55EF950T, 55EG910T, 55EG960T, 65EC970T, 65EF950T, 65EG960T, 77EG970T
GENERAL
-
Warranty
6 months
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.