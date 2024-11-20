We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" Full Interactive Commercial LED LCD TV
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
139cm (55")
-
BLU Type (backlight)
LED
-
Native Display Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
Viewing Angle
178/178 (HxV)
-
Response Time
3ms
-
Life Span (Typical)
60,000 hrs
-
Frame Rate
50Hz
VIDEO
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
8 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/Full Wide/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Colour Temperature Control
Cool/Medium/Warm
-
Just Scan 0% over scan
HDMI/Component/RF 1080i/1080p/720p
-
Picture Status Mode
8 Modes (Intelligent Sensor/Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sport/XD Engine/Game/isf Expert 1/isf Expert 2
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Surround System
Infinite Sound
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
5 Modes (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game)
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
USER INTERFACES
-
RF In
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
Yes (1)
-
AV In
Yes (2)
-
Speaker Out
Yes
-
External Speaker Volume Control
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
Ver. 1.4, 480p/576p/720p/1080i/1080p) - 1 Port PC Mode (x2)
-
RGB Input
D-Sub 15 Pin - PC
-
PC Audio Input
Yes
-
RS-232C
1 (Control/Service)
-
Component In (Y,PB,PR) + Audio
480i/480p/576i/576p/720p/1080i/1080p - 1080p: 60p/50p (x2)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
HDMI In
Yes
-
USB 2.0
MP3/JPEG/DivX
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Home Use mode)
106.6W
-
Power Consumption (Maximum)
180W
-
Power Consumption (Standby)
0.21W
-
Comparative Energy Consumption
390kWh/annum
-
Energy Rating (Stars)
7.0
-
Super Efficiency Rating
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
TV without stand (WxHxD)
1284.8 x 777.3 x 40.1mm
-
TV with stand (WxHxD)
1284.8 x 338 x 846.7mm
-
Weight
21.4kg (without stand), 25.5kg (with stand)
