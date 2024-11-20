We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" (81cm) HD LED LCD TV
All Spec
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
32" (81cm)
-
Resolution
1366 x 768p
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
Display Type
LED
-
Screen Refresh Rate
50Hz
-
Response Time
3ms
AUDIO
-
Speaker Type
Invisible Speaker
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
1 way - 2 Speakers
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Surround System
Infinite Surround
-
Sound Mode
Yes (5 Modes)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes (DivX HD,JPEG,MP3)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes (Plus)
-
AV Mode
Yes
-
AV Input Navigation
Yes
-
Input Labelling
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
(All HDMI)
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0
Yes (1)
GENERAL
-
Warranty
TV - 3 Years Parts & Labour, Accessory - 1 Year Parts & Labour
-
Energy Rating*
7.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
768mm x 555mm x 240mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
768mm x 492mm x 45mm
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
11kg
-
Weight (kg) without Stand
9.3kg
-
