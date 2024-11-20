Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG NanoCell TV NANO75 43 inch 4K Smart TV with HDR10 Pro

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

43NANO75SQA

43NANO75SQA

LG NanoCell TV NANO75 43 inch 4K Smart TV with HDR10 Pro

(6)
A front view of the LG NanoCell TV
A TV in a stark white room displays bright, hypnotic moving colors on the screen.
Real Colour in Real 4K

Explore the essence of Real Colour

Experience colour anew, with Real Colour on our beautiful Real 4K screens.
NanoCell Technology
NanoCell Technology

Amazing colour technology

LG NanoCell TV uses nanoparticles to filter and refine colour, removing impurities from the wavelengths of light that create TV images to display bright, lifelike pictures.
Close-up details of a colorful parrot's wing are enhanced with the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.
α5 Gen5 AI Processor

We're fine-tuning your viewing and sound experience

The α5 Gen5 AI Processor analyses the original content and optimises it for improved quality.
*Image quality dependent on source material.

Brightness Control
By automatically adjusting your screen's brightness to match the surrounding ambient lighting levels, Brightness Control helps ensure optimal viewing in virtually any setting.*

A screen, half in darkness, half in light, shows an image of colorful macarons. The brightness is adjusted to each side.

*Image quality dependent on source material.

A screen, half in darkness, half in light, shows an image of colorful macarons. The brightness is adjusted to each side.

AI Sound Pro
Your LG TV recognises voices, audio effects, and audio frequencies, allowing it to optimise sound based on the type of content you're watching and generate amazingly immersive, spatial sound.*
An epic battle plays out on screen. Arrows show sound flowing from the TV coming from multiple directions and sources.
*Sound quality dependent on source material.

Alt text

Sound Bar Selector
The LG

Sound Bar Selector

Match the best LG Sound Bar to your LG TV for an immersive Home Entertainment experience. 2022 Sound Bar and TV models only.
Sound Bar Selector get started
ThinQ AI & webOS

Television just for you

Need inspiration for movie night? LG ThinQ AI gives recommendations based on your taste. Set up profiles for everyone at home so they can quickly dive back into their favourite TV series, and receive tailored news and sports updates.

Television just for you

Alt text

*Internet connection and subscriptions may be required for certain features and to access certain content. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.

Smart Assistant & Connectivity
Support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, and HomeKit can make controlling your TV and connected devices quicker and more convenient than ever.*

A remote control with a speech bubble reading "Find me landscapes." Logos of affiliated OTT services are pictured.

*Hey Google™ , Amazon Alexa™ and Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit functionality require an internet connection as well as a Google, Amazon or Apple Account (as applicable). Internet connection and subscriptions may be required for certain features and to access certain content. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.
*Overseas dashboard shown. Certain features may not be available in Australia.

A remote control with a speech bubble reading "Find me landscapes." Logos of affiliated OTT services are pictured.

My Profile
See only what you want to see, with a customisable profile for every member of the family. Enjoy tailored content recommendations and quick access to your frequently used apps.*
LG NanoCell TV showing three different users' LG Account pages and customized recommendations.
*Internet connection and subscriptions may be required for certain features and to access certain content. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required. An unlimited number of profiles can be created, but home screen will display up to ten profiles only.

A remote control with a speech bubble reading "Find me landscapes." Logos of affiliated OTT services are pictured.

Sports Alert
Don't miss out on the latest news from your favourite teams and leagues. Receive match reminders and real-time updates for all the big games on your TV screen, even when watching other content.*
A game notification appears at the bottom of the screen. After clicking "Watch" the channel changes to a soccer match.
*Internet connection required. Subscription and data costs may apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.

A remote control with a speech bubble reading "Find me landscapes." Logos of affiliated OTT services are pictured.

Scenes from Disney's animated film "Encanto" showcase bright, vivid colors on an LG NanoCell TV.
NanoCell Cinema

Bring fantasy to your home

Explore classic movies and new favourites in stunning Real Colour, and take your entertainment to new highs.

FILMMAKER MODE™
View movies as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE™. The mode preserves the original colours, settings, and frame rates to bring the creator's original vision to your TV.*

A filmmaker is sitting at a desk using two montiors to edit the colors of a video.

*FILMMAKER MODE™ is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

A filmmaker is sitting at a desk using two montiors to edit the colors of a video.

HDR 10 Pro
LG's own High Dynamic Range technology, HDR10 Pro automatically adjusts screen brightness and intensifies regular HDR content to help reveal superb detail and clarity. Be mesmerised by how realistic your content can look.

A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.

*High Dynamic Range (HDR 10) content required for this function.

A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.

Picture quality with punch
Dynamic Tone Mapping detects what's in the frame and applies the optimal tone curve. The result is natural-looking High Dynamic Range (HDR10) images, deep contrast, and intricate detail.

A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.

A video following a car from behind in a video game as it drives through a brightly-lit city street at dusk.
Powerful Gameplay

Performance gaming begins here

Transform your experience with fast, smooth gaming and feel like you're truly immersed in the game. Plus, Game Dashboard and Optimiser will give you heads-up screen control.
Entertainment (OTT)

All your favourites in one place

Ready for movie night? Find virtually anything to watch on the available streaming apps. With Netflix, Disney , Amazon Prime, Kayo, Binge and Apple TV , something exciting is always showing.*

All your favourites in one place

Alt text

*Internet connection and subscriptions may be required for certain services, features and to access certain content. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries. ⓒ 2020 Disney and its related entities. Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.

Watch, search & discover 30 Channels of TV
Shows, Movies, News, Sport & more.
Live & On Demand. All for FREE!

Learn more
Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K NanoCell

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Nano Colour

  • Picture Processor

    α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    967 x 564 x 57.7

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    9.2

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K NanoCell

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Nano Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Grey Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colours

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    967 x 564 x 57.7

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    967 x 622 x 216

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1055 x 660 x 142

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    801 x 216

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    9.2

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    9.3

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    11

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    200 x 200

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806091631404

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

SMART TV

  • Works with Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 22

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

What people are saying

