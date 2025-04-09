We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
75 Inch LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED93A 4K Smart TV
Key Features
- Mini LED with Precision Dimming Pro for an ultra-sharp, defined picture.
- Dynamic QNED Colour Pro for bright, vivid colour with superb realism.
- Enhanced AI picture and sound powered by the alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen 2.
- An immersive cinema experience with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos.^^
- webOS smart features, including AI Search, AI Picture Wizard, Google Cast & Apple AirPlay 2.^
- Advanced gameplay with AMD FreeSync Premium®, XBOX & NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud gaming.†
Cybersecurity
CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honouree
webOS Re:New Program
alpha 8 AI Processor Gen 2
Step up to outstanding TV performance
Discover superb colour and brightness, with enhanced contrast and sharpness. Underpinned by the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen 2, powerful 4K upscaling works scene-by-scene to reveal incredible detail and definition.*
*Image quality dependent on source material.
Mini LED
Contrast that's remarkable
See vibrant images with exceptional contrast. Through precise control of tiny backlights behind the screen, Mini LED TV provides superb clarity, bright highlights, and deep blacks.
Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
Dynamic QNED Colour Pro
A rich spectrum of lifelike colour
Enjoy more shades of vivid, accurate colour no matter how bright or dark the display. QNED Colour Pro's enhanced colour reproduction achieves 100% Colour Volume*, for stunning, lifelike visuals.
*Colour Volume testing is capable of producing results greater than 100%. 100% Colour Volume independently tested in accordance with Intertek Test Specification to the DCI-P3 colour space with D65 white point.
Precision Dimming Pro
A sharp act to follow
Unveil fine hidden details. Precise control over hundreds of dimming blocks across the screen helps produce bright, razor-sharp pictures, with deep black levels and reduced halo.
AI Picture Pro
Bring scenes to life, brilliantly
Make each scene a masterpiece. AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping work together to analyse each frame and ehance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.*
*Image quality dependent on source material. AI Picture Pro may not work with copyright-protected content services.
AI Sound Pro
Stunning 9.1.2-channel surround sound
*Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.
webOS 25, personalised to you
*Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.
AI Search
Find what you want, fast
Stop searching and start talking. Ask your TV what to watch and AI voice-activated intelligence can customise suggestions to your taste. Just press the AI Button on the remote to get started.*
LG OLED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of different available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
*Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.
AI Magic Remote
Take charge with an intelligent remote
Access and command your TV's smart assistant using the remote's voice controls and new AI Button. The point-and-scroll function helps make content searches fast and fun, while handy hotkeys provide shortcuts to your favourite streaming apps.*
LG AI Magic Remote in use. The whole scenario shows how easy and convenient the AI Magic Remote is. The LG webOS home page is visible as a cursor appears and clicks on a specific thumbnail. It fills the screen. The AI button on the remote is then highlighted.
*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.
**Refer to the LG Home Hub website for the list of compatible devices: https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/lg-tv-2025/
AI Chatbot
Turn convenience up a notch
Get smart assistance from the built-in AI Chatbot and quick-to-access menus that let you control your TV's settings easily. Activate the AI Button on your remote to begin, then ask away.*
Sci-fi content is playing on an LG OLED TV screen. On the left side of the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messages the chatbot that the screen is too dark and the chatbot offers solutions to the request.
*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.
Breathtaking home cinema
Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light
Experience cinema as the director intended. By optimising images to surrounding light levels and disabling motion smoothing and sharpness settings, FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light helps preserve the director's vision. Combined with ultra-vivid images from Dolby Vision^^, movies can appear true to their original form.
^^Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required. FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect. Image simulated for illustrative purpose.
Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. Confidential unpublished works. Copyright © 2012–2020 Dolby Laboratories. All rights reserved.
webOS Re:New Program
Keep pace with the latest updates
Stay up to date with handy features and technologies, with webOS upgrades over 5 years.*
*The webOS Re:New Program supports upgrades over five years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.
Advanced Gameplay
Set your sights on victory
Get your game on, with minimal lag and motion blur. 144Hz VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium come together to create clear, smooth pictures.*
Two images of a car in a video game side-by-side. One shows a lot of motion blur. The other is sharp and in-focus showing the high frame rate of LG OLED TV. Nvidia G-Sync logo and other relevant certifications are visible.
*Ultra High Speed cable, compatible content and Game console or PC Graphics card required for HFR gaming at 40Hz-144hz VRR. 144Hz Mode is compatible with PC-connected content.
Ultra Big TV
Awe-inspiring scale, captivating entertainment
Super-size your entertainment with blockbuster scale and clarity on an ultra-big display.
A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins.
Slim Design
Elegance in simplicity
The epitome of sleek elegance. A minimalist design with narrow bezels helps bring discreet style to your space and keep you fully immersed in the brilliance on screen.
Sound bar pictured, sold separately
LG TV and LG Sound Bar work as one, for exhilarating soundscapes
*LG Sound bar, sold separately. For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface
^Requires a Wi-Fi network. A subscription service may be required. Services are subject to change. Acceptance of terms and privacy policies is required to use smart features.
†Internet connection required. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Compatible controller required. Xbox Gaming app will be released via software update.
Key Specs
Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
Wide Colour Gamut
Dynamic QNED Colour Pro
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
Audio Output
40W
Speaker System
2.2 Channel
Dolby Atmos
Yes
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1667 x 955 x 58.8
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
25.7
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Mini LED
-
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Dynamic QNED Colour Pro
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
-
AI Upscaling
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
Yes
-
Precision Dimming Pro
-
Motion Pro
-
10 modes
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
GAMING
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
Yes
-
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1667 x 955 x 58.8
-
1667 x 1028 x 402
-
2060 x 1103 x 164
-
550 x 402
-
25.7
-
27.6
-
38
-
400 x 300
BAR CODE
BAR CODE
8806096414781
AUDIO
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
40W
-
Yes
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Down Firing
-
2.2 Channel
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
Yes (v 5.3)
-
1ea
-
Yes
-
1ea
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
2ea
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
SMART TV
-
webOS 25
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Built-In
-
Yes
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
POWER
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Magic Remote MR25
-
Yes (Detachable)
BROADCASTING
-
Yes
-
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable)
-
