LG Sound Bar S65Q

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG Sound Bar S65Q

S65Q

LG Sound Bar S65Q

(0)
Front view with rear speaker
LG sound bar S75Q and LG TV are placed together in the living room. The TV is on, displaying a black and white image.


Perfect match with LG TV

Great together. Connect your LG Sound Bar and TV for an immersive experience.

Elevated sound with AI Processor

With TV Sound Mode Share, the Sound Bar uses your LG TV’s AI Processor to analyse the content you love and deliver clear, accurate sound. From watching the news to playing games, your LG Sound Bar helps you make the most of your LG TV experience.

One remote. Simple control

With the LG TV Remote, convenience is turned up a notch. Switch your Sound Bar on, control volume and sound modes*with the same remote you use for your LG TV**.

*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by Sound Bar models. LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
**LG TV Remote not supplied with sound bar, it is included with selected LG TVs or may require separate purchase.

Immersive 3.1ch Powerful Sound

3.1 Channel Audio, 420W power – LG Sound Bar S65Q lets you enjoy your favourite home entertainments with surround sound.

In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. A moive is playing on TV screen. LG Sound bar is right below TV on a beige shelf with a rear speaker is placed on left. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X logo shown on middle bottom of image.
From left, an image of rear speaker, Close up of LG TV, showing the mountin on the screen and LG Sound Bar below. On the right, Clockwise from top-bottom: close-up of LG Sound Bar. LG TV, showing a beach at sunset, and LG Sound Bar, rear speaker is placed in the living room.
Meridian Audio Technology

Pioneering authentic sound with Meridian

The LG partnership with British audio specialist Meridian brings prestige sound to your home. As a pioneer of high-resolution audio and a master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in developing and adopting innovative technologies, and redefined how people enjoy their music and movies.

Close-up of LG Sound Bar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product.

Digital Signal Processing

DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies and sound tuning to enhance sound performance in any environment.

Alt text

Sound Bar Selector
Try The LG

Sound Bar Selector

Match the best LG Sound Bar to your LG TV for an immersive Home Entertainment experience. 2022/23 Sound Bar and TV models only.
Sound Bar Selector get started

High-Resolution Audio

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience. Enjoy music the way the artists truly intended with High-Resolution Audio for crystal clear precision.

*Compatible High-Resolution Audio source content required.

"LG TV shows a person bungee jumping, and the LG Sound Bar is placed below the TV."
Movies

DTS Virtual:X Immerses You in Movies

A better experience with DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio.
LG TV shows a concert, and LG Sound Bar is placed below LG TV. On the left, rear speaker is on the brown shelf.
Music

Simply Connect via Bluetooth

Enjoy your music with Bluetooth connection.

Sound engineered for what you enjoy

With AI Sound Pro, LG Sound Bar's intelligent algorithm analyses your content to help deliver enhanced performance. Enjoy great sound, whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music*.
*Effect may vary depending on source content.
Print

Key Specs

  • Number of Channels

    3.1

  • Output Power

    420 W

  • Main

    1000 x 63 x 105 mm

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 390 x 261 mm

All Spec

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806091310729

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • USB

    1

  • Optical

    1

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    3.1

  • Number of Speakers

    6 EA

  • Output Power

    420 W

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    1000 x 63 x 105 mm

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 390 x 261 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    2.88 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.3 kg

  • Gross Weight

    12.4 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    38 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    33 W

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

