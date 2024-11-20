We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bar Eclair SE6S
Upgrade your Sound with LG Smart Up-Mixer
*Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® enabled TV / Player and compatible source content required. Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Sound and Vision in perfect harmony
WOW Orchestra uses both the LG Sound Bar and compatible LG TV speakers* at the same time to create an expanded soundstage with a whole new level of depth and power. Experience a more immersive sound that you can feel all around you.
*Subscription fees and home Wi-Fi network required.
*Sound Bar, console and compatible TV to be connected via HDMI. VRR and ALLM support required for console and TV. HDMI pass-through supports up to 3840 x 2160 @120Hz (limited to 4:2:0, 32Gb/s)
DESIGN
-
Colour
Dark Steel Silver
RECOMMENDED TV
-
Size & Matching TV
43” or larger
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Total Output Power
100W
-
Sound System
3.0ch
-
Output Power - Front
20W x 2
-
Output Power - Centre
20W x 3
-
Amplifier Type
Class-D
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS
-
Surround Sound Decoding
Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS:X, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD High Resolution Audio, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM, AAC/AAC+, MQA
-
Music Decoding
FLAC, OGG, WAV, MP3, AAC
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Audio DAC
Yes High Res (96kHz/24-bit)
-
Music Upscaling
Yes (Up to 96kHz/24-bit)
-
User EQ
Yes
SOUND MODES
-
Sound Types1
10 (Dolby Atmos (Virtual),DTS:X (Virtual), AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Cinema, Bass Blast, ClearVoice, Sports, Game)
AI FEATURES
-
Works with Hey Google2
Yes
-
Google Multi-Room Group Playback2
Yes
-
Works with Amazon Alexa2
Yes
-
Works with Apple AirPlay3
Yes
-
Chromecast Audio Built-In
Yes (Music)
-
Compatible Streaming Services
Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Tidal Connect
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input / Output (HDCP 2.3)4
1 / 1
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
WOW Orchestra5
Yes
-
WOW Interface5
Yes
-
AI Room Calibration6
Yes
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-In6
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App6
Google Home, LG Sound Bar
-
TV Sound Mode Share7
Yes
-
Sound Bar Mode Control7
Yes
-
Sound Sync (LG TV Optical)
Yes (Power, Volume, Mute)
-
Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible8
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
Audio Return Channel (eARC/ARC)9
eARC
-
A/V Sync (0-300ms)
Yes
-
LED Display
No (Dot LED)
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (USB thumb drives)
-
VRR / ALLM / 120Hz Pass-through10
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Wall Bracket
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Simple User Guide
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
800mm x 63mm x 131mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
905mm x 113mm x 262mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
3.5kg
-
Gross Weight (Carton)
5.9kg
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
EAN
-
EAN
8806091951960
