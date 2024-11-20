Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG Sound Bar Eclair SE6S

SE6S

LG Sound Bar Eclair SE6S

45 degree front angle view of Soundbar
All-in-One Design


All-in-One Design

When you hear the LG Sound Bar SE6S, it’s hard to believe there’s no external sub-woofer, as the bass is so deep and the overall sound so clear. Great for smaller spaces, the compact, all-in-one design complements any interior.

Upgrade your Sound with LG Smart Up-Mixer

Experience richer sound with LG Smart Up-Mixer, which converts 2-channel audio into virtual multi-channel surround sound*.
*Feature not available on Music Mode.
The sound of the cinema at home

The sound of the cinema at home

LG Sound Bar technology combined with Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X® helps to bring the ultimate sound experience to your living room. Discover clear sound, and the sensation of being in the centre of every scene.

*Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® enabled TV / Player and compatible source content required. Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Bass you can feel

Bass you can feel

LG Sound Bar SE6S features four Passive Radiators to deliver heart-stopping bass. Enjoy the deep, rich tones emanating from a surprisingly slim design.
Looks as good as it sounds

Looks as good as it sounds

The soft, rounded edges and stylish combination of sleek plastic and premium fabric add an aesthetically pleasing finish to the LG Sound Bar SE6S. So it not only sounds amazing, it adds a touch of class to your home entertainment set up, too.

Sound and Vision in perfect harmony

WOW Orchestra uses both the LG Sound Bar and compatible LG TV speakers* at the same time to create an expanded soundstage with a whole new level of depth and power. Experience a more immersive sound that you can feel all around you.

*For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit WOW Orchestra Interface

Easy & Convenient Interface

With WOW Interface, convenience is turned up a notch. Using your LG TV remote, you can see the Sound Bar menu settings on your LG TV screen – and easily select sound modes plus check the connection status.

*For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit WOW Orchestra Interface

LG TV is hung on the wall. On the screen, a woman with mini dress is singing with a microphone in her right hand in red, yellow and blue lights. Sound Bar is placed right below.

The Sound Bar for music aficionados

Unlock exceptional sound. Your LG Sound Bar can reveal the stunning detail in high-resolution music from popular streaming services and personal collections*.

*Subscription fees and home Wi-Fi network required.

A sound bar, a curved monitor, a note, a small clock are placed on a wooden desk. A racing game is being played on the monitor to describe its game friendly features.

Power up with dynamic gaming sound

Get the most from the latest 4K games. LG Sound Bar supports VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), so you can enjoy smooth, fast gameplay with reduced image tearing from a connected console and TV*.

*Sound Bar, console and compatible TV to be connected via HDMI. VRR and ALLM support required for console and TV. HDMI pass-through supports up to 3840 x 2160 @120Hz (limited to 4:2:0, 32Gb/s)

The sound bar box is placed on the right side of picture, opened to show its EPS foam filling material.

Inner Packaging Made with Recycled Pulp

LG Sound Bar SE6S inner packaging has been changed from single-use EPS foam to recycled moulded pulp – a more environmentally friendly alternative that still protects the product.
All Spec

DESIGN

  • Colour

    Dark Steel Silver

RECOMMENDED TV

  • Size & Matching TV

    43” or larger

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS

  • Total Output Power

    100W

  • Sound System

    3.0ch

  • Output Power - Front

    20W x 2

  • Output Power - Centre

    20W x 3

  • Amplifier Type

    Class-D

SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS

  • Surround Sound Decoding

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS:X, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD High Resolution Audio, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM, AAC/AAC+, MQA

  • Music Decoding

    FLAC, OGG, WAV, MP3, AAC

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

  • Audio DAC

    Yes High Res (96kHz/24-bit)

  • Music Upscaling

    Yes (Up to 96kHz/24-bit)

  • User EQ

    Yes

SOUND MODES

  • Sound Types1

    10 (Dolby Atmos (Virtual),DTS:X (Virtual), AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Cinema, Bass Blast, ClearVoice, Sports, Game)

AI FEATURES

  • Works with Hey Google2

    Yes

  • Google Multi-Room Group Playback2

    Yes

  • Works with Amazon Alexa2

    Yes

  • Works with Apple AirPlay3

    Yes

  • Chromecast Audio Built-In

    Yes (Music)

  • Compatible Streaming Services

    Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Tidal Connect

CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Input / Output (HDCP 2.3)4

    1 / 1

  • Digital Audio (Optical) Input

    Yes (1)

  • USB 2.0 Input

    Yes (1)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • WOW Orchestra5

    Yes

  • WOW Interface5

    Yes

  • AI Room Calibration6

    Yes

  • Bluetooth® Music Streaming

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Built-In6

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App6

    Google Home, LG Sound Bar

  • TV Sound Mode Share7

    Yes

  • Sound Bar Mode Control7

    Yes

  • Sound Sync (LG TV Optical)

    Yes (Power, Volume, Mute)

  • Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible8

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • Audio Return Channel (eARC/ARC)9

    eARC

  • A/V Sync (0-300ms)

    Yes

  • LED Display

    No (Dot LED)

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • USB External HDD Playback

    Yes (USB thumb drives)

  • VRR / ALLM / 120Hz Pass-through10

    Yes

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Bracket

    Yes

  • AC Adaptor

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Simple User Guide

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    800mm x 63mm x 131mm

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    905mm x 113mm x 262mm

  • Net Weight (Main Unit)

    3.5kg

  • Gross Weight (Carton)

    5.9kg

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

EAN

  • EAN

    8806091951960

