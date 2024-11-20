We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65" LG UHD 4K TV UN73 Series, 4K Active HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size
65"
-
Resolution
3,840 × 2,160
-
IPS Panel
Yes
-
Wide Viewing Angle
Yes
-
BLU Type
Direct
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Processor
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
Image Enhancing
Image Enhancing
-
HDR / HDR10 Pro / HLG
Active HDR / Yes (4K / 2K) / Yes (4K / 2K)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes (4K / 2K)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dimming Algorithm
LG Local Contrast
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
Picture Mode
10 Modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room, Dark Room))
AUDIO
-
Sound Output
20 W (10 W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.0 ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Surround Mode
Ultra Surround
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (Bluetooth Required)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes (Bluetooth Required)
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth Easy Pairing)
Yes (Bluetooth Required)
-
Sound Share
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial, Cable, Satellite)
DVB-T2
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
AI FUNCTION
-
AI Function
ThinQ, Intelligent Voice Recognition, Speech to Text, LG Voice Search, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, AI UX, AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit, Home Dashboard, Auto Device Detection, Smart Speaker Compatible, Google Home Connection, Amazon Echo Connection, LG ThinQ Hub Device, LG Smart Speaker (WK7, WK9), Mobile Connectivity, ThinQ App
SMART FEATURE
-
Smart Feature
webOS Smart TV, Number of CPUs (Quad,) Magic Remote Control (Built-In), Quick Access, Universal Control, 360° VR Play, Related Content Search, LG Store, DIAL, Web Browser, Music Player, TV On with Mobile, Wi-Fi TV On, Bluetooth Low Energy On, Network File Browser, Block Access to Harmful Site, Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service (webOS5.0 : Australia (Asia))), Hotel Mode, Sports Alert, Music Discovery
CONNECTIVITY
-
Connectivity
Screen Share, HDMI 2.0 (1 Rear / 2 Side), Simplink (HDMI CEC), ARC (HDMI 2), USB (1 Rear / 1 Side), LAN (Rear), Component (Rear, Component In / AV in Common), Composite In (AV (Rear, Component In / AV in Common)), RF In (RF), SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out (Rear)), Wi-Fi (802.11 ac), Bluetooth (V 5.0)
DIMENSION
-
W x H x D / Weight (with Stand)
1463 x 914 x 271mm / 21.6Kg
-
W × H × D / Weight (without Stand)
1463 x 850 x 88mm / 21.3Kg
-
W × H × D / Weight (Shipping)
1600 x 970 x 190mm / 28.4Kg
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5 W
-
Power Consumption (Max)
209 W
-
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green Sensor
Yes
-
Energy Standard
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR20
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Detached)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.