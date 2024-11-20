We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Compatible LG TV Models Nano Series
65NANO95TPA, 75NANO95TPA
QNED Series
65QNED96TPA, 65QNED99TPB, 75QNED96TPA, 75QNED99TPB, 86QNED99TPB
2021 OLED Series
OLED48C1PTB, OLED55C1PTB, OLED55G1PTA, OLED65C1PTB, OLED65G1PTA, OLED77C1PTB, OLED77G1PTA, OLED83C1PTA