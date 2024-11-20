Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
A9N-PRIME Handstick Vac + BONUS Power Drive Mini Nozzle

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

A9N-PRIME Handstick Vac + BONUS Power Drive Mini Nozzle

A9N-PRIME-M

A9N-PRIME Handstick Vac + BONUS Power Drive Mini Nozzle

(0)
FRONT VIEW
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front

A9N-PRIME

LG CordZero® Handstick Vac with AEROSCIENCE™
Front view

SCMV-PDMINI

Power Drive™ Mini Nozzle

Included Accessories

Included Accessories

+BONUS Power Drive Mini when purchased from LG.COM in this bundle

Power Drive™ Mini

Vacuum pet hair off fabric surfaces like sofas, pet furniture, and bedding.

Power Drive™ Mini

Powerful Cordless Freedom

Powerful Cordless Freedom

Removable washable filters, one touch thumb control, extendable pipe and ergonomic design.

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product and additional 8 years parts only warranty on the motor.

AEROSCIENCE is the name given to LG’s air flow vacuum technology that utilises powerful mini whirlwinds of air to separate out dust particles.

The LG Inverter Motor rotates at high speed, creating rapid air flow inside the vacuums cyclone chambers.


Watch Video

Power Drive Nozzle

Power Drive Nozzle®

The direct drive motor inside the Power Drive Nozzle® rotates the roller while vacuuming to help provide effective particle pick up.*

Power Drive Nozzle<sup>®</sup> Watch Video

*Multi-surface Power Drive Nozzle® shown.

Quick and Easy Battery Change

Quick and Easy Battery Change

The interchangeable and rechargeable batteries are easy to swap. Simply push the buttons on both sides and slip the battery in or out.

*Based on LG internal test results, run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo--is up to 100 mins, 22 mins and 12 mins respectively. These run times apply when two batteries are used, with one being charged in the vacuum cleaner and the other being directly charged by the charging station. With one battery (battery is directly charged from charging station), run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo-is up to 50 mins, 11 mins, 6 mins, respectively.
**The test was run at room temperature(26℃, 78.8℉), without any nozzle.
***Run time with Power Drive Nozzle for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo-- is up to 80 mins, 22 mins and 12 mins respectively when two batteries are used. With one battery, run time for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo--is up to 40 mins, 11 mins and 6 mins respectively. Actual run time may vary depending on operating environment and hours of use.

Charging and Storage Options

Charging and Storage Options

The CordZero handstick can be stored easily and neatly in your house in three different ways: Wall-mount mode, Floor-standing mode and Compact mode.

Thumb Touch Control

Thumb Touch Control

On, Off and power levels including ‘Turbo’ mode are easy to select with the touch of a thumb.

5 Step Filtration System

5 Step Filtration System

The 5-step filtration system separates suctioned dust in the dust bin and then filters the remaining fine dust--filtering out an average 99.999% of 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particles
5 Step Filtration System Watch Video

*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.

Removable and Washable Filters

Removable and Washable Filters

Easily maintain your vacuum by removing and washing your filters. Over time, dirt builds up on the filters inside your vacuum. The metal filter, cloth pre-filter and fine dust filter can all be removed and washed in water to clean dirt away. Leave the filters to completely dry before placing them back in the vacuum.

Easy filter cleaning

Separate the filter from the body by turning the exhaust cover, without disassembling the vacuum.

Easy roller removal

Remove the cleaning roller by turning the bottom lever and sliding the roller from the housing.

Easy emptying

Empty the dust bin by pushing the dust bin release button.

Cleaning Versatility and Accessories

Cleaning Versatility and Accessories

The CordZero can be used with a variety of cleaning attachments like the Combination Tool and Crevice Tool to make getting into all those hard to reach places a breeze.*

Cleaning Versatility and Accessories Watch Video

*See model specifications below for accessories included in the sales pack.

Compare the LG CordZero® range

Table Caption
Features Multi-Surface Power Drive Nozzle®, Combination & Crevice Tool Hard-Floor Power Drive Nozzle® Power Drive Mop® With Mop Pads
A9T-ULTRA
A9T-AUTO X
A9K-ULTRA
A9K-PRO
A9K-AQUA X
A9K-CORE X
A9K-EVOLVE X
A9N-FLEX X
A9N-MULTI X
A9N-PRIME X X
A9N-WHITE X X
A9N-SOLO X X
Table Caption
Features Bedding Power Punch® Power Drive Mini™ Additional Accessories
A9T-ULTRA X All-In-One Tower™
A9T-AUTO X All-In-One Tower™
A9K-ULTRA Flexi Tool Kit
A9K-PRO X X Handy-Tool Kit
A9K-AQUA X X
A9K-CORE X X
A9K-EVOLVE X X X
A9N-FLEX X Extension Tool
A9N-MULTI X X Handy-Tool Kit
A9N-PRIME X X X
A9N-WHITE X X X
A9N-SOLO X X X

Summary

Print

Dimension (mm)

Dimensions
260mm (W) x 1120mm (H) x 270mm (D)
Capacity
0.44L
Key Feature 1
Lithium-Ion battery
Key Feature 2
Cordless Handstick Vacuum

Key Specs

Body Color (Cleaner)

Black

5-Step Filtration System

Yes

Cyclone Technology

Axial Turbo Cyclone®

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

Yes (4 Lengths)

Washable Filters

3 (Pre-Filter, Mesh, Fine Dust Exhaust)

All Spec

WARRANTY

Unit Warranty

2 Years Parts & Labour

Battery Warranty

12 Months

Smart Inverter Motor Warranty

10 Years Parts Warranty

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color (Cleaner)

Black

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806091435972

BASIC ACCESSORIES

Combination Tool

Yes

Crevice Tool

Yes

BATTERY

Batteries Included (Qty)

2

Charging Time per battery (minutes)

4 hours per battery

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode without Nozzles

Normal Mode (Without Power Drive Nozzle®): Up to 50 minutes;Normal Mode (With Power Drive Nozzle®): Up to 40 minutes;Power Mode: Up to 11 minutes;Turbo Mode: Up to 6 minutes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

730 x 336 x 293

Weight (kg)

1.6

FEATURES (CLEANER)

Type

Cordless Handstick

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

5-Step Filtration System

Yes

Battery Status Indicator

Yes (3 Step)

Charging and Storage

Yes (Floor Standing & Wall Mountable)

Convert to Handheld

Yes

Cyclone Technology

Axial Turbo Cyclone®

Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

Yes (4 Lengths)

Washable Filters

3 (Pre-Filter, Mesh, Fine Dust Exhaust)

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

Power Mode

3 Modes (Normal, Power, Turbo)

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

