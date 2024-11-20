We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A9N-PRIME Handstick Vac + BONUS Power Drive Mini Nozzle
Power Drive™ Mini
Power Drive™ Mini
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product and additional 8 years parts only warranty on the motor.
*Multi-surface Power Drive Nozzle® shown.
*Based on LG internal test results, run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo--is up to 100 mins, 22 mins and 12 mins respectively. These run times apply when two batteries are used, with one being charged in the vacuum cleaner and the other being directly charged by the charging station. With one battery (battery is directly charged from charging station), run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo-is up to 50 mins, 11 mins, 6 mins, respectively.
**The test was run at room temperature(26℃, 78.8℉), without any nozzle.
***Run time with Power Drive Nozzle for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo-- is up to 80 mins, 22 mins and 12 mins respectively when two batteries are used. With one battery, run time for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo--is up to 40 mins, 11 mins and 6 mins respectively. Actual run time may vary depending on operating environment and hours of use.
*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.
Easy filter cleaning
Easy roller removal
*See model specifications below for accessories included in the sales pack.
Compare the LG CordZero® range
|Features
|Multi-Surface Power Drive Nozzle®, Combination & Crevice Tool
|Hard-Floor Power Drive Nozzle®
|Power Drive Mop® With Mop Pads
|
|
|
|A9T-ULTRA
|√
|√
|√
|A9T-AUTO
|√
|√
|X
|A9K-ULTRA
|√
|√
|√
|A9K-PRO
|√
|√
|√
|A9K-AQUA
|√
|X
|√
|A9K-CORE
|√
|√
|X
|A9K-EVOLVE
|√
|√
|X
|A9N-FLEX
|√
|√
|X
|A9N-MULTI
|√
|√
|X
|A9N-PRIME
|√
|X
|X
|A9N-WHITE
|√
|X
|X
|A9N-SOLO
|√
|X
|X
|Features
|Bedding Power Punch®
|Power Drive Mini™
|Additional Accessories
|
|
|
|A9T-ULTRA
|X
|√
|All-In-One Tower™
|A9T-AUTO
|√
|X
|All-In-One Tower™
|A9K-ULTRA
|√
|√
|Flexi Tool Kit
|A9K-PRO
|X
|X
|Handy-Tool Kit
|A9K-AQUA
|X
|√
|X
|A9K-CORE
|X
|√
|X
|A9K-EVOLVE
|X
|X
|X
|A9N-FLEX
|X
|√
|Extension Tool
|A9N-MULTI
|X
|X
|Handy-Tool Kit
|A9N-PRIME
|X
|X
|X
|A9N-WHITE
|X
|X
|X
|A9N-SOLO
|X
|X
|X
-
LG CordZero® Handstick Vac with AEROSCIENCE™
-
Power Drive™ Mini Nozzle
Summary
Dimension (mm)
Key Specs
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
-
Black
-
5-Step Filtration System
-
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
-
Axial Turbo Cyclone®
-
Smart Inverter Motor
-
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
-
Yes (4 Lengths)
-
Washable Filters
-
3 (Pre-Filter, Mesh, Fine Dust Exhaust)
All Spec
WARRANTY
-
Unit Warranty
-
2 Years Parts & Labour
-
Battery Warranty
-
12 Months
-
Smart Inverter Motor Warranty
-
10 Years Parts Warranty
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
-
Black
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
-
8806091435972
BASIC ACCESSORIES
-
Combination Tool
-
Yes
-
Crevice Tool
-
Yes
BATTERY
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
-
2
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
-
4 hours per battery
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode without Nozzles
-
Normal Mode (Without Power Drive Nozzle®): Up to 50 minutes;Normal Mode (With Power Drive Nozzle®): Up to 40 minutes;Power Mode: Up to 11 minutes;Turbo Mode: Up to 6 minutes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
730 x 336 x 293
-
Weight (kg)
-
1.6
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
Type
-
Cordless Handstick
-
Smart Inverter Motor
-
Yes
-
5-Step Filtration System
-
Yes
-
Battery Status Indicator
-
Yes (3 Step)
-
Charging and Storage
-
Yes (Floor Standing & Wall Mountable)
-
Convert to Handheld
-
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
-
Axial Turbo Cyclone®
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
-
Yes (4 Lengths)
-
Washable Filters
-
3 (Pre-Filter, Mesh, Fine Dust Exhaust)
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Power Mode
-
3 Modes (Normal, Power, Turbo)
All Spec
Our Picks for You
