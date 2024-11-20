We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A9N-SOLO Handstick Vac + BONUS Power Drive Mini Nozzle
-
LG CordZero® Handstick Vac with AEROSCIENCE™
-
Power Drive™ Mini Nozzle
Summary
Key Specs
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
-
White
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
260 x 1120 x 270
-
5-Step Filtration System
-
Yes
-
Kompressor Technology
-
No
-
Cyclone Technology
-
Axial Turbo Cyclone
-
Smart Inverter Motor
-
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
-
No
-
Washable Filters
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
-
White
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
-
8806091951465
BASIC ACCESSORIES
-
Combination Tool
-
Yes
-
Cleaning Brush
-
No
-
Crevice Tool
-
Yes
BATTERY
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
-
1 (Single)
-
Battery Type
-
Lithium-ion
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
-
240
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode without Nozzles
-
50
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode with Nozzle
-
40
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode without Nozzles
-
6
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode with Nozzle
-
6
-
Min Capacity (mAh)
-
2300
-
Rated Capacity (mAh)
-
2400
-
Rated Voltage (V) (DC)
-
25.2
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
780 x 140 x 285
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
260 x 1120 x 270
-
Weight (kg)
-
2.5
-
Max Product Height (mm)
-
1120
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
One-Touch Control
-
Yes
-
Sound Power Level - Turbo Mode (dB)
-
79
-
Thumb Touch Control
-
Yes
-
Dual Battery Pack
-
No
-
Smart Inverter Motor
-
Yes
-
5-Step Filtration System
-
Yes
-
5-Step Filtration System (with HEPA Filter)
-
No
-
AEROSCIENCE
-
Yes
-
Battery Status Indicator
-
Yes
-
Charging and Storage
-
3 Ways (Wall-mount/Floor-standing/Compact installation)
-
Clogged Objects Indicator
-
No
-
Convert to Handheld
-
No
-
Cyclone Technology
-
Axial Turbo Cyclone
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator
-
No
-
Kompressor Technology
-
No
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
-
No
-
Washable Filters
-
Yes
NOZZLES
-
Multi-Surface Power Drive™ Nozzle
-
Yes
-
Bedding Power Punch™
-
No
-
Power Drive™ Mop Nozzle
-
No
-
Power Drive™ Mini Nozzle
-
No
-
Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle
-
No
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
-
Hard Dirt Tool
-
No
-
Accessory Bag
-
No
-
Extra Pre-filter
-
Yes
-
Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage
-
No
-
Extendable Hose Extension
-
No
-
Extra Exhaust Filter
-
No
-
Flexible Crevice Tool
-
No
-
Mattress Tool
-
No
-
Mop Pads (Qty)
-
0
-
Multi-angle Tool
-
No
-
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
-
No
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Max Power Consumption - Turbo Mode (W)
-
480
-
Rated Power Consumption (W) (Turbo Mode)
-
370
-
Power Mode
-
Normal / Power / Turbo
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
-
0.44
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)
-
0.44
-
Max Suction Power (W)
-
160
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Cleaning History
-
No
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm
-
No
-
Filter Cleaning Guide
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
No
All Spec
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.