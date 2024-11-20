We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Powerful Cordless Handstick with Power Drive Mop™ and AEROSCIENCE™ Technology
Summary
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Active Following Technology
-
-
Automatic Dust Kompressor
-
-
Carbon Exhaust Filter
-
-
Filtration System
Yes
-
Handle Silde Control
-
-
Polycarbonate Dust Bin
-
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
5-Step Filtration System (with HEPA Filter)
-
-
AEROSCIENCE
-
-
Charging and Storage
-
-
Dual PowerPack
-
-
Kompressor Technology
-
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes (4 Lengths)
-
Thumb Touch Control
-
-
Type
-
FEATURES (TOWER)
-
3-Step Filtration System
-
-
Accessories Storage
-
-
All-in-One Tower
-
-
Auto-Empty Charge Stand
-
-
Auxiliary Battery Status Indicator
-
-
Capacitive Touch Controls
-
-
Dust Bag Replacement Cycle Alarm Indicator
-
NOZZLES
-
Bedding Nozzle
-
-
Mop Nozzle
-
-
Pet Nozzle
-
-
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
-
PERFORMANCE
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L) (Uncompressed)
-
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)
0.44
PERFORMANCE (TOWER)
-
Bag Capacity (L)
-
-
Empty Mode
-
NOZZLES (CANISTER/POT)
-
Bedding Nozzle
-
-
Carpet Master (Turbine Nozzle)
-
-
Corner Free Nozzle
-
-
Low Noise Nozzle
-
-
Mini Turbine Nozzle
-
-
Multi-Surface Nozzle (Carpet & Floor)
Yes
-
Parquet Nozzle
-
-
Steam Moppiing Nozzle
-
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Silver
-
Body Color (Tower)
-
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (TOWER)
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
BATTERY
-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Turbo Mode)
-
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Cleaning History
-
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm
-
-
Filter Cleaning Guide
-
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
-
Accessory Bag
-
-
Extendable Hose Extension
-
-
Extra Exhaust Filter
-
-
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
-
