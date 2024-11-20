We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Blu-ray Player BP736
All Spec
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES -
-
3D Blu-ray
Yes (Region B)
-
BD-ROM/-R/RE
Yes
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
BD Profile
5.0
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Music Decoding
MPEG-1/ MPEG-2/MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC
-
Video Decoding
MPEG-2/DivX HD/MKV/MP4 H.264 HDMI/MOV/FLV/VOB/TS/WMV/AVI
-
Surround Sound Decoding
Dolby TrueHD/DTS-HD Master Audio
-
Photo Decoding
JPEG/GIF/ANIMATED GIF
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Smart Share
Yes
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Compatible
-
Private Sound Mode
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
(802.11 a/b/g/n)
-
Photo Slideshow to music
Yes
STREAMING SERVICES -
-
Supported Streaming Services
Netflix, YouTube
CONNECTION -
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
HDMI
1
-
Optical
1
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
430mm x 44mm x 205mm
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087730258
