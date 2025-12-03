About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
All Washer Dryers
WashTower™
Front Load Washing Machines
Top Load Washing Machines
Heat pump dryers
Washer Dryer Combos
Clothes Styler

TurboClean360˚ LG all washer & dryers

LG washing machines deliver a powerful, yet gentle wash for your clothes. Featuring innovative inverter direct drive technology, steam cycles and ezDispense® auto-dosing, to take your laundry to the next level. Make laundry day easier with LG. LG is proud to have been awarded CHOICE as Australia's best top load washer brand 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. Our versatile range of washing machines includes top loader machines, front loader machines and washer and dryer combos in small and large capacities ranging from a smaller 7.5kg, through to 10kg, 12kg and even 19kg so that you can find the perfect washer to suit your needs for more efficient laundry days. Browse the full collection of washing machines to learn more.

Learn more

Our picks for you

Experience Next-Level Cleaning with LG's Diverse Washing Machines

Whether you're looking for a compact washing machine for your studio apartment or a large-capacity model for your bustling family home, LG has you covered. We proudly offer a wide variety of innovative washing machines designed to meet your unique laundry needs in Australia. Every LG washing machine is expertly engineered, combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design to deliver a superior laundry experience. Here's a quick overview of the different kinds of washers you can find in our catalogue:

The award-winning LG top load washing machines provide a user-friendly design that many homeowners love. They allow for easy loading and unloading without the need to bend over, making them a good choice for those with back issues or mobility concerns. Moreover, top load machines from LG feature TurboDrum® technology that improves the washing action, delivering a brilliant wash.

Offering high efficiency and excellent performance, the large capacity LG front load washing machines are perfect for those tackling large laundry loads. These machines are packed with advanced features, including the 6 Motion Direct Drive technology that moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes clean. Plus, their sleek and modern design adds a touch of style to your laundry room. 

If you're looking to save space, the LG washer and dryer combos may be just what you need. Combining a washing machine and dryer in one unit, these machines offer the convenience of doing your laundry from start to finish in a single appliance.

LG's WashTower™ takes laundry convenience to a whole new level. This single-unit, stacked design combines a front load washing machine and a dryer, offering both functionalities in a space-saving package. But it's more than just compact — the WashTower™ comes with Smart Pairing technology, which selects the optimal dryer setting based on the wash cycle you choose. Plus, with the ThinQ® app^, you can start, stop and track your laundry from anywhere.

Your Perfect Laundry Solution Awaits: Browse Our Site Today

With the incredible selection of washing machines from LG, laundry day might just become your favourite day of the week. From the more classic top loaders to the innovative WashTower™, LG is here to make laundry less of a chore and more of a joy. Explore our catalogue today!

Q.

What size washing machine do I need?

A.

The size of the washing machine you need depends on your personal circumstances. For instance, if you're living alone or with a partner, a compact or medium-sized machine, typically between 5 and 7 kg load capacity, might suffice. However, for larger families or households, you might need a larger capacity washing machine, ranging from 8 to 14 kg. LG offers a broad range of washing machines in various sizes to cater to every kind of household.

Q.

How do I choose the right washing machine for my needs?

A.

Choosing a suitable washing machine involves considering several factors. Think about your laundry load, the types of clothes you frequently wash and your preferred washing method (top load or front load). Also, consider features that might be useful to you, like LG Smart Diagnosis™ for troubleshooting or the 6 Motion Direct Drive technology for custom washing. LG offers various washing machines with different features and capabilities, ensuring a perfect fit for everyone.

Q.

How can I improve the energy efficiency of my washing machine?

A.

Improving the energy efficiency of your washing machine involves some simple steps. Try to wash full loads where possible, use lower temperature settings and use the eco-friendly cycle if your machine has one. Additionally, consider investing in an energy-efficient model.

*AI DD® available in Cotton cycles only.
^LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included

Life’s good when you’re a MyLG member

Join us to unlock exclusive offers and benefits only available to LG members

Learn moreJoin us

Member exclusive welcome voucher

Receive $50 towards your next purchase over $350 on LG.com1

Member exclusive offers

As a valued member, gain access to our member only sales and offers.2

Free delivery

On all orders purchased on LG.com³

Need help?

Get support
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $4,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 