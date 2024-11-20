We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WTP357B Miniwasher
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Finish
Black Steel
-
Control Type
Electronic Press Button
-
Control Location
On Door
-
Lid/Door - Material
Tempered Glass
-
Lid/Door - Tinted Glass
Yes
-
Lid/Door - Soft Closing
Yes
-
Lid/Door - Safety Lock
Yes
-
Display - Running Time
Yes
-
Display - Digital Display
Yes
-
Display - Status
Yes
PROGRAMS & OPTIONS
-
Programs
Light Soil, Speed Wash, Active Wear, Hand Wash, Rinse & Spin
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Options - Add Item
Yes (Press Pause)
-
Options - Extra Rinse
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Washing Load
3.5kg
-
Motor Technology - Motor Type
Inverter Direct-Drive Motor
-
Motor Technology - Maximum Spin Speed
600RPM
-
Wash Technology - Load Sensing
Yes
-
Wash Technology - Logic Control
Yes
-
Wash Technology - 3 Motion Wash
Yes
-
Hardware - No Agitator
Yes
-
Hardware - Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
-
Hardware - Lint Filters
Centre Filter
-
Hardware - Dispensers
- (Manual Detergent Cup)
-
Hardware - Inlets
Cold Only
-
Hardware - Auto Balance
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
750mm x 850mm x 455mm
-
Unit - Width
700mm
-
Unit - Height
360mm
-
Unit - With 990mm(H) Front Loader
1350mm
-
Unit - Depth
790mm
-
Weight
49kg
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes (Audible)
WARRANTY
-
Washing Machine
2 Years
-
Inverter Direct-Drive Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct-Drive Motor (parts only).
COMPLIANCE
-
EAN
8806091287816
