We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
19.5kg Total Washing Load TWINWash® System including LG MiniWasher
Summary
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Finish
Black Steel
-
Control Type
Electronic Press Button
-
Lid / Door Material
Tempered Glass
-
Tinted Glass
Yes
-
Safety Lock
Yes
-
Trim Colour
Chrome
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
Running Time
Yes
-
Status
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
LG TWIN Wash® Compatible
Yes (WTP357B)
PERFORMANCE
-
Capacity
16kg
-
Dry Capacity
9kg
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct-Drive Motor
-
Maximum Spin Speed
1100 RPM
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Turbo Clean™
Yes
-
6 Motion® Wash
Yes
-
A.I. Direct-Drive™
Yes (Cotton)
-
Steam
Yes (5 Cycles Only)
-
Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Lifters
Yes
-
Dispensers
Detergent / Softener / Pre-Wash / Bleach
-
Inlets
Hot & Cold
-
Auto-Balance
Yes
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
-
LG ThinQ®
Yes (Wi-Fi)
-
Functions¹
Status View, Remote Start, Download Cycle, Notifications, Energy Monitoring, Works with Google Assistant²
PROGRAMS
-
Programs
Cotton, Heavy Duty, BabyCare, Hygiene, Allergy Care, Sportswear, Light Soil, Speed Wash, Quiet Wash, Colour Care, Duvet, Wool, Rinse+Spin, Turbo Dry, Air Dry, Time Dry
-
Quick Wash
Speed Wash
-
Download Cycle¹
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
OPTIONS
-
Variable Spin Speeds
Extra High, High, Medium, Low, Extra Low
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
95, 60, 40, 30, 20, Cold
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes (3-19 Hours)
-
Steam
Yes
-
Rinse Option
Yes (5)
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
DIMENSIONS(MAIN WASHER)
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
750mm x 800mm x 1080mm
-
Unit Width (mm)
700mm
-
Unit Depth (mm)
775mm
-
Unit Height (mm)
990mm
-
Unit Weight
95kg
DIMENSIONS(MINI WASHER)
-
Unit Width (mm)
700mm
-
Unit Depth (mm)
790mm
-
Unit Height (mm)
360mm
-
Unit Weight
49kg
INTERNAL FEATURES(MINI WASHER)
-
Mini Washer Model
WTP-357B
-
Control Type
Electronic Press Button
-
Control Location
On Door
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct-Drive Motor
-
Washing Load
3.5
-
Programs
Light Soil, Speed Wash, Active Wear, Hand Wash, Rinse & Spin
WARRANTY
-
Washing Machine
2 Years
-
Inverter Direct-Drive Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct-Drive Motor (parts only).
COMPLIANCE
-
EAN
8806091137272
-
Energy Consumption
Wash: 617 kWh / 365 Uses
Dry: 344 kWh / 52 Uses
-
Energy Rating
Wash: 4 Star
Dry: 3 Star
-
WELS Water Rating
4 Star
-
WELS Wash Program
(Wash: Cotton, Intensive Wash, Rinse 3, Extra High Spin, 40 °c, Turbo Clean ON)
(Dry: Air Dry, Extra High Spin)
DISCLAIMERS
-
Disclaimer
¹Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ™ application.
²Google Account required. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices. Features and services may be changed without notice. To learn more, visit LG.com. Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.