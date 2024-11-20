8kg Series 5 Front Load Washing Machine + 8kg Heat Pump Dryer Stacking Kit Bundle

Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
WV5-1408SW

Products in this Bundle: 3
Front view of WV5-1408W

WV5-1408W

8kg Series 5 Front Load Washer - Steam
Front image of DVH5-08W

DVH5-08W

8kg Series 5 Heat Pump Dryer - 9 Star
STKIT-WH

STKIT-WH

Washing Machine Stacking Kit
Series 5 Washing Machine, Dryer & Stacking Kit Pack

Update your laundry range, and save with this stylish pack

Convenient shelf for easy load removal

Features WV5-1408W DVH5-08W STKIT-WH
WV5-1408W
Series 5 Front Load Washing Machine
DVH5-08W
Series 5 Head Pump Dryer
STKIT-WH
Washing Machine Stacking Kit
Size 8kg 8kg -
Feature 1 Intelligent Fabric Care with AI DD® Super Efficient Dryer with 9 Star Energy Rating Washing Machine sits below with Dryer above Stacking Kit
Feature 2 Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™ Auto Clean Condenser - Helps Maintain Performance Convenient shelf for easy load removal
Feature 3 Outstanding Wash with 6 Motion Wash Technology Durable Stainless Steel Drum Easily sort and transfer laundry
Feature 4 Remotely Start and Monitor Wash Progress with ThinQ® 10 Year Parts Warranty on Inverter Compressor Convenient pull out shelf
Learn more Learn more Learn more
Key Specs

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

8

Steam

Yes (2 Cycles Only)

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

8

PROGRAMS

Sportswear

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Baby Care

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Speed Wash

Quick 30 (2kg)

Tub Clean

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Yes

Door Lock Indication

White

FEATURES

6 Motion Wash

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Product Type

Front Load Washer

Add Item

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive Motors

10 Year Parts Warranty* *2 years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct-Drive Motor (parts only).

Load Sensing

Yes

Steam

Yes (2 Cycles Only)

Stainless Steel Tub

Yes

Stainless Steel Lifter

Yes

Water Inlet

Hot & Cold

Water Level

4½ Star

ENERGY

Energy Rating (Wash)

4½ Star

WELS Registration Code

C01748

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Child Lock

Yes

Pre Wash

Yes

Rinse+

Yes (Rinse+)

Spin

1400RPM

Temp.

95, 60, 40, 30, 20, Cold

Tub Clean

Yes

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806098518746

Key Specs

Body Color

White

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

8

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 690

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump

Reversible Door

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

Door Type

Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

8

PROGRAMS

Allergy Care (dryer)

Yes

Cool Air

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

Rack Dry

Yes

Sportswear

Yes

Towels

Yes

Warm Air

Yes

Wool

Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Dial + Touch LED

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

FEATURES

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Empty Water Indicator

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump

Inverter Motor

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 702

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

1115

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 690

Product Weight (kg)

58

Box Weight (kg)

61

ENERGY

Energy Rating (Dry)

9 Star (Cotton, Normal, Cupboard Program)

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Anti Crease

Yes

Condenser Care

Yes

Drum Care

Yes

Dry Level

Iron, Cupboard, Extra

Less Time

Yes (Time Dry Cycles)

More Time

Yes (Time Dry Cycles)

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806098587063

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Drain Hose Kit

Yes

Rack Assembly

Yes

Stacking Braket

Yes

WARRANTY

Warranty

2 years parts and labour on product. Additional 8 years on inverter compressor & motor (parts only)

All Spec

SPECIFICATION

Finishing

White

Dimension (H x W x D,mm)

65 * 600 * 590

N.weight

7.3kg

Gross Weight

8.4kg

