Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
9kg Series 9 Front Load Washing Machine + 9kg Heat Pump Dryer Stacking Kit Bundle

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

9kg Series 9 Front Load Washing Machine + 9kg Heat Pump Dryer Stacking Kit Bundle

WV9-1609SB

9kg Series 9 Front Load Washing Machine + 9kg Heat Pump Dryer Stacking Kit Bundle

(0)
front view of washing machine and dryer
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front View of 9kg Series 9 Front Load Washing Machine WV9-1609B

WV9-1609B

9kg Series 9 Front Load Washer - 5 Star
Front image of DVH9-09B

DVH9-09B

9kg Series 9 Heat Pump Dryer - 9 Star

Give your laundry a 5-Star treatment

More Stars.
More Savings.

The new LG Washing Machine range now with 5-Star Energy & Water Rating, Star scale out of 6.

*Based on Star Rating Index formulas for calculating energy1 and water2 reduction per additional star when using similar capacity models at the rated load capacity, in accordance with AS/NZS2040.2 (clause 2.7) and AS/NZS6400 (clause 9.2.3). (1) When using warm wash cycles. (2) Based on each machine's tested program cycle. Find out more: https://www.energyrating.gov.au and https://www.waterrating.gov.au/about/standards

Intelligent Fabric Care

AI DD®

Intelligent Fabric Care

LG front load washers with AI Direct Drive technology can weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions for thorough cleaning and clothing care.*

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only. Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

What is AI DD®?

What is AI DD®?

AI DD® refers to ‘Artificial Intelligence' technology that has been applied to control the machines washing motions via the Direct Drive Motor. By using AI technology and referencing a database of wash motions the machine assesses the load characteristics and selects the best option for a thorough clean with reduced clothing wear*.

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes

6 Motion® Direct Drive

Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle* and your machine selects the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.

Stepping

Releases clothes at the peak of the rotation cycle which helps loosen laundry and reduce tangles.

Tumbling

Regular tumbling for your everyday washing needs.

Scrubbing

Quickly alternates creating a scrubbing motion. Helps dissolve detergents & remove stubborn stains.

Filtration

Force from the fast rotation distributes the water evenly onto laundry for a full & even saturation.

Rolling

Clothes are rolled gently under water for a delicate wash.

Swing

The drum gently swings clothes from one direction to the other. Ideal for those delicate items.

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

Turbo Clean 360®

Wash 5kg of clothes in just 39 minutes

With water jets operating during the wash and rinse, this machine can wash a 5kg load of lightly soiled clothes in only 39 minutes.*
Wash 5kg of clothes in just 39 minutes

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W).
*The results may be different depending on the environment.

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™

Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™

Select the 'Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™ to open up fibres and assist in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.

*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.

Help relax wrinkles with Wrinkle Care with Steam+™
Wrinkle Care with Steam+™

Help relax wrinkles with Wrinkle Care with Steam+™

Select'Wrinkle Care' function with Steam+™ to help reduce wrinkles in your washing.*

*The 'Wrinkle Care' option can be added to the Cotton, Cotton Eco, TurboClean 39, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care and Quiet Wash Cycles.

Super Efficient 9 Star Energy Rating

By utilising a compressor instead of an electric heater to create hot air, LG heat pump dryers use less electricity than traditional vented dryers.
10 Year Parts Warranty

10 Year Parts Warranty

While some manufacturers offer a warranty on the compressor only, LG offers a 10 Year Parts Warranty on both the motor and the compressor for peace of mind.*

*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on inverter compressor / motor (parts only).

Eco Hybrid Technology

Eco Hybrid Technology

This technology provides the option to either select a dryer setting that uses less energy or a setting that reduces drying time depending on your requirements and preferences.

Gentle Care

Gentle Care

By selecting a low heat setting on the dryer the likelihood of fabric shrinkage and creasing can be reduced.
Dry with care with Allergy Care™ Cycle
Allergy Care™

Dry with care with Allergy Care™ Cycle

Exposure to Dust Mites, one of the most common household allergies, can be reduced with this drying cycle.

*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite. The results may vary depending on the environment.

Helps maintain performance

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Helps maintain performance

The dryer performs an automatic condenser clean function during the drying process to help maintain overall dryer performance.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.

Double Layer Air Filter

Double Layer Air Filter

The dryer air filter has two separate sections to help capture lint from drying clothes.
Prevent Over Drying with Sensor Dry

Prevent Over Drying with Sensor Dry

Sensors on the LG dryer monitor the heat exchange, moisture and air temperature for optimal drying results. The sensors automatically control the drying time and temperature based on the selected program and help prevent over drying.

Compatible Products

WV9-1408B, WV9-1409B, WV9-1609B, WV9-1610B, WV9-1412B, WV10-1410B, WV10-1412B, WVC9-1412B, STKIT-BK

Summary

Print

Dimension (mm)

WV9_1609B

Key Specs

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

9.0

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

ezDispense (Auto Dosing)

No

Steam

No

Wrinkle Care

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Steel

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

9.0

PROGRAMS

Speed Wash

No

Duvet

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Baby Steam Care

No

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Baby Care

No

Cold Wash

No

Color Care

No

Cotton Eco

Yes

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Drain + Spin

No

Easy Care

Yes

Hygiene

No

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Quick 30

No

Rinse+Spin

No

Quiet Wash

Yes

Quick 14

Yes

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Stain Care

No

Steam Refresh

No

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboClean 39

Yes

TurboClean 59

No

Wash+Dry

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

Quick 14 (Speed 14)

Yes

Quick Wash (Speed Wash)

No

Quick Wash+Dry

No

Spin Only

No

AI Wash

No

Pet Care Wash

No

Towels

No

Small Load

No

Single Garments

No

Rainy Days

No

Wash Only

No

Rinse Only

No

School Uniforms

No

Dress Shirts

No

Smart Rinse

No

Sleeve Hems and Collars

No

Bed Sheets

No

Down Jacket

No

Dry Only

No

Jeans

No

Bedding Refresh

No

Double Rinse

No

One Shirt

No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Display Type

Dial + Touch LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

FEATURES

6 Motion Wash

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Product Type

Front Load Washer

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Add Item

Yes

ezDispense (Auto Dosing)

No

Inverter DirectDrive Motors

Yes

Foam detection system

Yes

Load Sensing

Yes

Steam

No

Drum Light

No

Steam+

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

Stainless Steel Tub

Yes

TurboClean360˚

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Stainless Steel Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Water Inlet

Hot & Cold

Water Level

Auto

TurboClean

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Product Weight (kg)

70.0

Box Weight (kg)

74.0

Product Depth with Doors Closed (D' mm)

620

Product Depth with Doors Open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1100

ENERGY

Energy Rating (Wash)

5 Star

WELS Water Rating (Wash)

5 Star

WELS Water Consumption (Wash) (L)

64

WELS Registration Code

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Dispenser Clean

No

Drum Light

No

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse

No

Rinse + Spin

No

Rinse+

Yes

Spin

1600/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

Steam

Yes

Temp.

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Tub Clean

No

TurboClean

Yes

Wash

No

Wrinkle Care

Yes

ColdWash

No

ezDispense Nozzle Clean

No

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806091616241

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

Yes

WARRANTY

Warranty

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Summary

Print

Dimension (mm)

/au/images/spec/dvh9-09b-M.jpg

Key Specs

Body Color

Black Steel

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

9

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 690

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump

Reversible Door

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Steel

Door Type

Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

9

PROGRAMS

Allergy Care (dryer)

Yes

Cool Air

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

Rack Dry

Yes

Sportswear

Yes

Towels

Yes

Warm Air

Yes

Wool

Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Dial + Touch LED

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

FEATURES

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Empty Water Indicator

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump

Inverter Motor

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 702

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

1115

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 690

Product Weight (kg)

57

Box Weight (kg)

62

ENERGY

Energy Rating (Dry)

9 Star (Cotton, Normal, Cupboard Program)

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Anti Crease

Yes

Condenser Care

Yes

Drum Care

Yes

Dry Level

Iron, Cupboard, Extra

Less Time

Yes (Time Dry Cycles)

More Time

Yes (Time Dry Cycles)

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806098727223

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Drain Hose Kit

Yes

Rack Assembly

Yes

Stacking Braket

Yes

WARRANTY

Warranty

2 years parts and labour on product. Additional 8 years on inverter compressor & motor (parts only)

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 