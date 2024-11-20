We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9kg Series 9 Front Load Washing Machine + 9kg Heat Pump Dryer Stacking Kit Bundle
*Based on Star Rating Index formulas for calculating energy1 and water2 reduction per additional star when using similar capacity models at the rated load capacity, in accordance with AS/NZS2040.2 (clause 2.7) and AS/NZS6400 (clause 9.2.3). (1) When using warm wash cycles. (2) Based on each machine's tested program cycle. Find out more: https://www.energyrating.gov.au and https://www.waterrating.gov.au/about/standards
*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only. Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.
*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.
Turbo Clean 360®
Wash 5kg of clothes in just 39 minutes
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W).
*The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*The 'Wrinkle Care' option can be added to the Cotton, Cotton Eco, TurboClean 39, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care and Quiet Wash Cycles.
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on inverter compressor / motor (parts only).
*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite. The results may vary depending on the environment.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
Compatible Products
-
9kg Series 9 Front Load Washer - 5 Star
-
9kg Series 9 Heat Pump Dryer - 9 Star
Summary
Dimension (mm)
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
-
9.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
ezDispense (Auto Dosing)
-
No
-
Steam
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
Black Steel
-
Door Type
-
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
-
9.0
PROGRAMS
-
Speed Wash
-
No
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
-
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
Yes
-
Baby Care
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Color Care
-
No
-
Cotton Eco
-
Yes
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
-
No
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Hygiene
-
No
-
Mixed Fabric
-
Yes
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Rinse+Spin
-
No
-
Quiet Wash
-
Yes
-
Quick 14
-
Yes
-
Speed Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
Yes
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
TurboClean 39
-
Yes
-
TurboClean 59
-
No
-
Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
-
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
-
Yes
-
Quick Wash (Speed Wash)
-
No
-
Quick Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Spin Only
-
No
-
AI Wash
-
No
-
Pet Care Wash
-
No
-
Towels
-
No
-
Small Load
-
No
-
Single Garments
-
No
-
Rainy Days
-
No
-
Wash Only
-
No
-
Rinse Only
-
No
-
School Uniforms
-
No
-
Dress Shirts
-
No
-
Smart Rinse
-
No
-
Sleeve Hems and Collars
-
No
-
Bed Sheets
-
No
-
Down Jacket
-
No
-
Dry Only
-
No
-
Jeans
-
No
-
Bedding Refresh
-
No
-
Double Rinse
-
No
-
One Shirt
-
No
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
-
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
-
Dial + Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
FEATURES
-
6 Motion Wash
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Product Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
ezDispense (Auto Dosing)
-
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive Motors
-
Yes
-
Foam detection system
-
Yes
-
Load Sensing
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Steam+
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Tub
-
Yes
-
TurboClean360˚
-
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Water Inlet
-
Hot & Cold
-
Water Level
-
Auto
-
TurboClean
-
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
660 x 890 x 660
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
70.0
-
Box Weight (kg)
-
74.0
-
Product Depth with Doors Closed (D' mm)
-
620
-
Product Depth with Doors Open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1100
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
-
5 Star
-
WELS Water Rating (Wash)
-
5 Star
-
WELS Water Consumption (Wash) (L)
-
64
-
WELS Registration Code
-
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Dispenser Clean
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Pre Wash
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Rinse
-
No
-
Rinse + Spin
-
No
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Spin
-
1600/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Temp.
-
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
-
No
-
TurboClean
-
Yes
-
Wash
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care
-
Yes
-
ColdWash
-
No
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
-
No
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
-
8806091616241
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
-
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
-
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
Summary
Dimension (mm)
Key Specs
-
Body Color
-
Black Steel
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
-
9
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 690
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
-
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
-
Heat Pump
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
Black Steel
-
Door Type
-
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
-
9
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
-
Yes
-
Cool Air
-
Yes
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
-
Yes
-
Quick 30
-
Yes
-
Rack Dry
-
Yes
-
Sportswear
-
Yes
-
Towels
-
Yes
-
Warm Air
-
Yes
-
Wool
-
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Dial + Touch LED
-
Delay Timer
-
3-19 hours
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
FEATURES
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
-
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
-
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
-
Heat Pump
-
Inverter Motor
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
660 x 890 x 702
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
-
1115
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 690
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
57
-
Box Weight (kg)
-
62
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Dry)
-
9 Star (Cotton, Normal, Cupboard Program)
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Anti Crease
-
Yes
-
Condenser Care
-
Yes
-
Drum Care
-
Yes
-
Dry Level
-
Iron, Cupboard, Extra
-
Less Time
-
Yes (Time Dry Cycles)
-
More Time
-
Yes (Time Dry Cycles)
-
Beep On/Off
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Delay End
-
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
-
8806098727223
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Drain Hose Kit
-
Yes
-
Rack Assembly
-
Yes
-
Stacking Braket
-
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
-
2 years parts and labour on product. Additional 8 years on inverter compressor & motor (parts only)
What people are saying
