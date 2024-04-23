Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Soundbar LG SH7Q 5.1 canais 800W RMS Bluetooth USB HDMI DTS VIRTUAL:X AI SOUND PRO

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

Soundbar LG SH7Q 5.1 canais 800W RMS Bluetooth USB HDMI DTS VIRTUAL:X AI SOUND PRO

SH7Q

Soundbar LG SH7Q 5.1 canais 800W RMS Bluetooth USB HDMI DTS VIRTUAL:X AI SOUND PRO

vista frontal com subwoofer
A TV LG está colocada num espaço infinito, mostrando a cena de uma onda gigante. A Sound Bar LG está abaixo da TV. Há um efeito ondulante sob a sound bar.
Sound Bar LG SH7Q

Som potente de verdade

Tenha o melhor som em sua experiência cinematográfica,

amparado por 800 W de potência.

Sinta toda a potência do som com alto-falantes de 3 polegadas

Desfrute de som potente com a Sound Bar LG SH7Q. Com cinco alto-falantes de 3 polegadas, você terá som imersivo e graves acentuados.

Vista diagonal da sound bar. Ela mostra cinco alto-falantes de 3 polegadas.

Sound Bar com 5.1 canais e 800 W para uma experiência sonora cinematográfica

Áudio de 5.1 canais, potência de 800 W e um subwoofer – a Sound Bar LG SH7Q é o pacote completo, com áudio nítido e imersivo para criar uma experiência aprimorada de som surround.
A TV LG está na parede de uma sala de estar. Um filme está sendo exibido na tela da TV. A Sound Bar LG está diretamente abaixo da TV, sobre um rack bege, com uma caixa de som à esquerda. O logotipo Dolby Atmos Virtual aparece no canto inferior direito da imagem.
A TV LG está na parede de uma sala de estar. Sound Bar LG SH7Q está colocada abaixo da TV. No lado direito, há um subwoofer sem fio. Gráficos sonoros lhe saem da parte inferior para ilustrar que ele tem graves potentes.

Potência sonora sem cabos

Os 200 W extras do subwoofer enchem a sala com graves poderosos. E você pode colocá-lo onde quiser, sem comprometer a decoração.
A partir da esquerda, a imagem do subwoofer, close-up da TV LG mostrando montanhas na tela e a Sound Bar LG abaixo. À direita, de cima para baixo: close-up da Sound Bar LG. Uma Sound Bar LG, um subwoofer e uma TV LG exibindo a praia ao pôr do sol estão dispostos numa sala de estar.

A experiência completa para entretenimento doméstico

Basta conectar a Sound Bar LG à TV LG para ter uma experiência sem igual, com som incrível e imagens de tirar o fôlego.
A TV LG está na parede, e sua tela mostra dois casais deitados na grama. Na frente deles, há um lampião. A Sound Bar LG está abaixo da TV LG. Ondas sonoras são emanadas na frente da sound bar. O logotipo DTS Virtual:X logo aparece no canto inferior direito da imagem.
Filmes

Mergulhe nos filmes com DTS Virtual:X

Experiência aprimorada com DTS Virtual:X e imagens com Dolby Vision.
A Sound Bar LG está sobre um rack branco. Ondas sonoras emanam do alto-falante. O logotipo LG está disposto no canto direito da sound bar. São exibidos os ícones Bluetooth, USB, Óptico e HDMI.
Entretenimento

Conectado a seus favoritos

Conecte-se facilmente ao dispositivo escolhido — a Sound Bar LG SH7Q suporta Bluetooth, USB, bem como cabos ópticos e HDMI.

Som otimizado em tudo que você assiste

Com o AI Sound Pro, o algoritmo inteligente da Sound Bar LG analisa o conteúdo para produzir o som ideal, quer você esteja vendo filmes, acompanhando as notícias ou ouvindo música.

Extraia o máximo da sua TV LG

As Sound Bars LG são idealizadas para melhorar o desempenho das TVs LG e combinar com o design delas. Juntas, as duas criam uma experiência de áudio sem igual.

Som aprimorado com o
Processador AI da TV LG

Parceira ideal para sua TV LG, a Sound Bar LG dispõe do Compartilhamento de Modo de Áudio da TV, que usa o processador de som da TV LG para analisar o conteúdo e gerar um som mais limpo e de melhor qualidade. Seja para acompanhar notícias ou curtir games, você vai aproveitar sua TV LG ao máximo.

*O compartilhamento de modo de áudio pode variar entre os modelos de TV.
**A versão do processador AI varia conforme o modelo da TV.

Controle fácil com WOW Interface

Agora, a praticidade está ao alcance da mão. Comande a Sound Bar por meio da TV LG, com apenas um controle remoto. Basta um clique no controle para ver o menu e as configurações da Sound Bar na tela da TV. Dá para controlar o volume, verificar o status da conexão e até selecionar o modo de som.

*O controle de modo pode variar entre os modelos de sound bar.
**O uso do controle remoto da TV LG é limitado a apenas algumas funções.
***TVs compatíveis: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****Este recurso oferece suporte para verificação de status da Sound Bar, alteração de configurações pela tela da TV, correspondência de nível de volume (40-100), controle de modo do Sound Bar.
*****Observe que o serviço poderá não estar disponível no momento da compra. Necessário conexão de rede para atualização.

Pensando em um futuro melhor

Da produção ao envio, todo o nosso processo é certificado. A embalagem é fabricada com papelão reciclado e reduzida ao mínimo necessário para que o produto chegue em segurança.

A partir da esquerda, são mostrados: UL VALIDATED (logotipo), Global Recycled Standard (logotipo).

Fabricada com plástico reciclado

A UL aprovou as Sound Bars LG como produto ECV (Environmental Claims Validation), pois algumas peças no corpo delas usam plástico reciclado. Estamos adotando uma abordagem mais ecológica para a produção de sound bars.

A vista frontal da sound bar está atrás, com a imagem de sua estrutura de metal à frente.

*A imagem acima é somente ilustrativa. O aspecto real do produto pode variar.

Embalagem de polpa reciclada

As Sound Bars LG foram certificadas pela SGS, pois o acondicionamento interno mudou de espuma EPS (isopor) e sacos de plástico para polpa moldada reciclada — uma alternativa ambientalmente amigável que protege o produto com a mesma eficiência.

À esquerda, a imagem do isopor tem uma marca cinza de proibido e, à direita, está a imagem da caixa de embalagem.

*A SGS é uma empresa multinacional suíça que presta serviços de inspeção, verificação, ensaio e certificação.
**A imagem acima é meramente ilustrativa. O aspecto real do produto pode variar.

Todas as especificações

VENDAS/SUB-REGIÃO

  • Região de vendas

    SCA

  • Sub-região

    SP (CKD)

INFORMAÇÕES DO MODELO

  • INFORMAÇÕES DA MARCA

    LG Sound Bar

  • Nome do Modelo

    SH7Q

  • Nome do Modelo do Subwoofer

    SPQ5H-W

  • Sistema (chip principal)

    MT8502

  • Cor da barra/subwoofer

    Preto

TAMANHO(L X A X P, MM)

  • Barra

    1200 x 97 x 145

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 390 x 261

MATERIAL

  • Barra - frontal / superior / inferior

    Grade metálica/molde/molde

  • Subwoofer - frontal / corpo

    Jersey / madeira

PESO(KG)

  • Barra

    8,6 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5,3 kg

  • Peso bruto

    21 kg

CAIXA DE PAPELÃO

  • TAMANHO (L x A x P) mm

    1326 x 482 x 251

  • Tipo

    Flexo (Klitschko)

  • Cor

    Amarelo

QUANT. NO CONTÊINER

  • 20 ft

    152

  • 40 ft

    324

  • 40 ft (HC)

    405

NÚMERO DE CANAIS

  • Número de canais

    5.1 canais

POTÊNCIA DE SAÍDA(THD 10%)

  • Total

    800 W

  • Frontal

    120 W * 2

  • Central

    120 W

  • Surround (lateral)

    120 W * 2

  • Subwoofer

    200 W (sem fio)

UNIDADE ALTO-FALANTE FRONTAL(E/D)

  • SPL

    82dB

  • Sistema

    Fechado

  • Unidade de Woofer

    3 polegadas (papel, prata)

  • Impedância

    4 ohm

UNIDADE ALTO-FALANTE CENTRAL

  • SPL

    82dB

  • Sistema

    Fechado

  • Unidade de Woofer

    3 polegadas (papel, prata)

  • Impedância

    4 ohm

UNIDADE ALTO-FALANTE SURROUND(LATERAL)(E/D)

  • SPL

    82dB

  • Sistema

    Fechado

  • Unidade de Woofer

    3 polegadas (papel, prata)

  • Impedância

    4 ohm

UNIDADE ALTO-FALANTE SUBWOOFER

  • SPL

    85 dB

  • Sistema

    Reflexo de graves

  • Unidade de Woofer

    6 polegadas

  • Impedância

    3 ohm

NÚMERO DE UNIDADES DE ALTO-FALANTE

  • Número de alto-falantes

    6UN.

CONECTIVIDADE GERAL

  • Óptica

    Sim (1)

  • Entrada / saída HDMI

    Sim (1)

  • USB

    Sim

CONECTIVIDADE SEM FIO

  • Versão do Bluetooth

    4.2

  • Codec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC

    Sim / Sim

INFORMAÇÕES DO VISOR

  • Tipo de tela

    LCD (5 caracteres)

EFEITO SONORO

  • AI Sound Pro

    Sim

  • Norma

    Sim

  • Música

    Sim

  • Cinema

    Sim

  • Clear Voice

    Sim

  • Esportes

    Sim

  • Jogo

    Sim

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Sim

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Sim

CONTROLE DE SOM

  • EQ Usuário - RCU / App

    Sim / Sim

  • Ligar/desligar Modo Noturno - RCU / App

    Sim / Sim

  • Ligar/desligar Faixa Dinâmica - RCU / App

    - / Sim

  • Ligar/desligar Nivelador Automático de Volume - RCU / App

    - / Sim

  • Ligar/desligar Surround - RCU / App

    Sim / Sim

  • SFX (padrão)

    Sim

  • Controle de modo da soundbar (pela IGU da TV)

    Sim

  • Compartilhamento de modo de áudio da TV

    Sim

COMPATIBILIDADE COM HDMI

  • ARC (Canal de Retorno de Áudio)

    Sim

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Sim

PRATICIDADE

  • Aplicativo remoto - iOS / Android

    Sim / Sim

  • Reprodução de arquivo do smartphone (Bluetooth)

    Sim

  • NSU / FOTA

    - / Sim

  • Comandar com controle remoto da TV (Vol+/-, Silenciar)

    Sim / Sim

  • Sincronização de áudio - Bluetooth (LG TV) / óptica

    Sim / Sim

  • Liga/desliga automático - Bluetooth (LGTV) / óptica

    Sim / Sim

  • Liga/desliga automático - RCU / APP

    Sim / Sim

  • A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP

    - / Sim

  • Nível do woofer (-15 ~ 6 dB, 1 dB/etapa)

    Sim

  • Nível do canal (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/etapa) soundbar barra- Superior / central (superior포함) / surround

    - / Sim / Sim

  • Silencioso

    Sim

  • Regulador automático de luz

    Sim

  • Host / carga USB

    Sim / -

  • Música integrada

    Sim (1canção)

  • Modo de Espera com Bluetooth

    Sim

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    Sim

  • Dolby Digital

    Sim

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Sim

FORMATO DE ARQUIVO

  • FLAC - C4A / USB

    - / Sim

  • OGG - C4A / USB

    - / Sim

  • WAV - C4A / USB

    - / Sim

  • MP3 - C4A / USB

    - / Sim

  • WMA - C4A / USB

    - / Sim

ALIMENTAÇÃO - BARRA

  • SMPS (consultar folha "Tensão Nominal (SMPS)")

    Sim

  • Consumo desligado

    0,5 W ↓

  • Consumo de energia

    95 W

ALIMENTAÇÃO - SUBWOOFER

  • Tipo (SMPS, consultar folha “Tensão Nominal (SMPS)”)

    Sim

  • Consumo desligado

    0,5 W ↓

  • Consumo de energia

    33 W

  • Frequência sem fio

    5 GHz

ACESSÓRIOS - MANUAL

  • Manual na web (arquivo)

    Sim (completo)

  • Manual físico (livro) (simples ou completo)

    Sim (simples)

  • Open Source - Sim (completo ou simples) / -

    Sim (completo)

  • Cartão de garantia

    Sim

ACESSÓRIOS - CONTROLE REMOTO

  • Nome do Modelo

    RAV21 (o mesmo que 21)

  • Bateria (tamanho)

    AA x 2

  • Bateria integrada

    Sim

ACESSÓRIOS - OUTROS

  • Cabo óptico

    Sim

