Evaporadora Cassete 1 Via, 9.000 BTU/h, 220 V

AMNH09GTUC0

Design Compacto

Os ares condicionados LG são compactos na altura tornando a instalação muito
mais conveniente e oferecendo um maior aproveitamento de espaço.

Ângulo de Abertura das Aletas

Ângulo de abertura das Aletas entre 20º e 70º proporcionando maior área de alcance. As posições podem ser gravadas para que o seu ar condicionado sempre esteja com o fluxo e alcance ideáis
Feature - Fácil Instalação

Fácil Instalação

Compacto, leve e com painel de fácil remoção. O Cassete 1-via da LG é mais fácil de instalar e dar manutenção.
Todas as especificações

PRATICIDADE

  • Controle remoto

    Sim

DESIGN

  • Cor (corpo)

    Branco

GERAL

  • Consumo de energia de resfriamento nominal/mín. (W)

    20

  • Dimensões da unidade interna_LxAxP (mm)

    860 x 132 x 450

  • Peso da unidade interna (kg)

    13.5

  • Tipo de produto

    Inverter

  • Tensão nominal de entrada (V, Hz)

    220/60

  • Tipo de Refrigerante

    R-410A

