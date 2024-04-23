Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Ar Condicionado LG Cassete Inverter 18.000 BTU/h 220V AT-W18GPLP1

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

Ar Condicionado LG Cassete Inverter 18.000 BTU/h 220V AT-W18GPLP1

AT-W18GPLP1

Ar Condicionado LG Cassete Inverter 18.000 BTU/h 220V AT-W18GPLP1

front view
Design Compacto

Design Compacto

Os ares condicionados LG são compactos na altura tornando a instalação muito
mais conveniente e oferecendo um maior aproveitamento de espaço.
Operação Silenciosa

Operação Silenciosa

O Cassete LG é tão silencioso que pode ser aplicado mesmo em ambientes que exigem um baixo nível de ruído.
Controle Independente do Ângulo da Aletas

Controle Independente do Ângulo da Aletas

Cada aleta se move independentemente, oferecendo melhor distribuição do ar.
Maior Fluxo de Ar

Maior Fluxo de Ar

As aletas maiores proporcionam melhor distribuição de ar e evita zonas de estagnação.

VIP PARTNER

SAIBA MAIS
Imprimir

Todas as especificações

UNIDADE EXTERNA

  • Alimentação (V, Φ, Hz)

    220, 1, 60

  • Resfriamento - Mín - Máx (kW)

    1.80~5.60

  • Resfriamento - Mín - Máx (Btu/h)

    6,100~19,000

  • Aquecimento - Mín - Máx (kW)

    1.90~5.80

  • Aquecimento - Mín - Máx (Btu/h)

    6,500~19,800

  • Potência - Nominal (kW)

    1.52

  • Corrente - Nominal (A)

    6.90

  • Eficiência - EER (W/W)

    3.08

  • Eficiência - COP (W/W)

    3.40

  • Eficiência - SEER (Wh/Wh)

    5.77

  • Classificação Energética

    A

  • Conexões da Tubulação - Líquido (mm (pol))

    Φ6.35 (1/4)

  • Conexões da Tubulação - Gás (mm (pol))

    Φ12.7 (1/2)

  • Ventilador - Fluxo de Ar (m³/min x No.)

    28 x 1

  • Nível de Ruído (dB(A))

    49

  • Dimensões-L x A x P (mm)

    770 x 545 x 288

  • Peso (kg)

    32.7

  • Embalagem - (L x A x P) (mm)

    920 x 585 x 388

  • Peso com Embalagem (kg)

    34.9

  • Distância Máxima das Tubulações - IDU - ODU (m)

    30

  • Desnível Máximo - IDU - ODU (m)

    20

  • Material da Serpentina

    Cobre

  • Código de Barras

    7893299925276

UNIDADE INTERNA

  • Ventilador - Fluxo de Ar (m³/min)

    13.0~16.5

  • Nível de Ruído (dB(A))

    36

  • Dimensões - (L x A x P) (mm)

    840 x 204 x 840

  • Peso (kg)

    21.5

  • Emablagem - (L x A x P) (mm)

    922 x 276 x 917

  • Peso com Embalagem (kg)

    26

  • Código de Barras

    7893299925269

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

Principais Ofertas

Precisa de Ajuda?

Estamos aqui para te ajudar com o que você precisar.

Obtenha suporte

Torne-Se um Membro da LG

Aproveite todos os benefícios da comunidade de membros LG, que vão de descontos especiais a serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

Entrar Cadastre-se

Cupom de Boas-Vindas

Garanta 5% de desconto na sua primeira compra ao se inscrever como membro LG

Preços Exclusivos

Receba ofertas exclusivas de lançamentos de produtos em primeira mão

Entrega Grátis

Em todas as compras realizadas na LG.com.br

Entre em Contato