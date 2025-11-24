About Cookies on This Site

LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Caixa de Som Bluetooth Portátil | Som AI | 30W RMS | 20 Horas de Bateria | IP67 e Durabilidade Militar




Principais recursos

  • Eleve sua experiência auditiva a novos patamares com a caixa de som projetada pelo artista do Black Eyed Peas e pioneiro em tecnologia, will.i.am .
  • Inteligência Artificial adaptativa embarcada que proporciona um som personalizado com base no gênero da música e no ambiente em que você está.
  • Bateria de longa duração com até 20 horas de reprodução.
  • Conte com um woofer, tweeter de cúpula e radiadores para um som vivo e graves potentes.
  • Certificado de proteção IP67 e certificado de durabilidade militar (MIL-STD) aprovado em 7 testes de padrão militar para que você possa ouvir sem preocupações, faça chuva ou faça sol.
  • Design fácil de segurar com alças ajustáveis ​​que oferecem a liberdade de levar suas músicas para qualquer lugar, em qualquer lugar.
Mais
Logo de vencedor do iF Design award 2025

xboom Grab

Vencedor - Prêmio iF Design

Logo prêmio Digital Trends 2025

xboom Grab

Digital Trends - Top Tecnologia CES 2025

Melhores produtos de audio da CES 2025

Logo vencedor Red dot 2025

xboom Grab

Vencedor - Prêmio Red dot Design 2025

Logo do One Tech Award

xboom Grab

One Tech - Recommendado

No geral, o som convence com seu poder e dinamismo...

will.i.am, de roupa preta e óculos escuros, está segurando o xboom Grab na sua frente.

will.i.am, de roupa preta e óculos escuros, está segurando o xboom Grab na sua frente.

Áudio xboom exclusivo sintonizado por will.i.am

Apresentamos o novo xboom Grab, criado em colaboração com will.i.am. Experimente um áudio criado por especialistas, incorporado em um estilo único.

will.i.am, o arquiteto da experiência xboom

A LG escolheu will.i.am para redefinir a xboom, elevando a experiência auditiva com uma fusão inédita de som e estilo. Vencedor de nove prêmios Grammy, will.i.am é, sem dúvida, um ícone da cultura pop e da inovação.

Todas as caixas de som 'xboom by will.i.am' são profissionalmente refinadas por ele para entregar um som mais equilibrado, com um timbre quente e graves potentes. Com sua expertise em música e tecnologia, will.i.am aprimorou a xboom para proporcionar um som vibrante e dinâmico em um design compacto.

Nova experiência Sonora

Experiência sonora única: criada por will.i.am

Todos os efeitos sonoros da nova xboom – como ligar/desligar, conectar via Bluetooth, ajustar o volume e muito mais – foram desenvolvidos exclusivamente por will.i.am. Experimente uma extraordinária jornada sonora, criada com a precisão de quem realmente entende de áudio.

will.i.am está trabalhando no estúdio olhando para uma tela posicionada abaixo de um microfone.

Som dinâmico do tweeter de cúpula com expertise Peerless

Equipada com um tweeter de cúpula de 16mm da Peerless, renomada fabricante dinamarquesa de alto-falantes de alta qualidade com mais de um século de experiência. Desfrute de um som característico, potente e dinâmico, perfeito para uso em qualquer ambiente, inclusive ao ar livre.

*O vídeo destina-se a fins de demonstração

will.i.am em imagem em preto e branco com o título ao lado.

will.i.am em imagem em preto e branco com o título ao lado.

Apresentamos o FYI RAiDiO, uma experiência de rádio revolucionária com tecnologia de IA idealizada pelo arquiteto experimental do LG xboom, will.i.am. O FYI RAiDiO oferece uma experiência mais inteligente e imersiva com música e notícias por meio de uma variedade de personas de IA e estações baseadas em interesses.

Descubra personas de IA: DJs diversos com origens e personalidades culturais únicas

Experimente a alegria de escolher um DJ de IA que combine com seu humor, o momento ou a atmosfera que você ama.

Cada persona traz sua própria perspectiva cultural e personalidade únicas, oferecendo não apenas música e notícias, mas também a diversão de descobrir diferentes nuances culturais por meio de seu estilo e expressão.

Notícias selecionadas e música ininterrupta com áudio elevado

Selecione uma estação com base em seus interesses para aproveitar notícias selecionadas junto com músicas ilimitadas, tudo em uma experiência integrada e contínua.

Ouça claramente com o áudio exclusivo xboom, dando vida a cada nota e palavra

*A tela é simulada para demonstração e pode ser diferente do uso real.

Acesso instantâneo a notícias, músicas e seu DJ de IA

Um toque libera um mundo de áudio. Mergulhe nas últimas notícias, explore as faixas mais populares e converse com seu DJ inteligente de IA. Chega de rolagem infinita – acesse exatamente o que você quer

*Para usar o “My Button”, os aplicativos LG ThinQ e FYI devem estar instalados no seu smartphone.

1) Configure o My Button no aplicativo LG ThinQ.

2) Conclua a ativação no aplicativo FYI para começar a usar o recurso.

AI Sound

Som Inteligente para todos os gêneros (com IA)

Escolha manualmente entre os modos Ritmo, Melodia ou Voz, de acordo com sua preferência, ou deixe a Inteligência Artificial definir o modo mais adequado para você. A IA analisa o áudio e ajusta o som de forma otimizada para cada gênero musical.

will.i.am está segurando a xboom Grab na sua mão direita

Calibração IA

Som claro em qualquer ambiente

A Inteligência Artificial calibra o som com base no tamanho e formato do ambiente em que você está. Isso garante um som potente e sem distorções, seja em uma área espaçosa ou em uma sala pequena.

*O vídeo é para fins de demonstração

Iluminação IA

Iluminação IA sincronizada com a música

A Inteligência Artificial detecta o gênero da música sendo tocada e entrega a iluminação adequada que sincroniza perfeitamente com o som. Escolha entre os modos Ambiente, Festa ou Vocal para definir o clima. Verifique o LED informativo para acompanhar o status da caixa de som.

*O vídeo é para fins de demonstração

O xboom Grab está posicionado sobre uma rocha coberta de musgo. No lado superior direito, o logotipo do padrão militar está posicionado.

Feito para durar: certificação de durabilidade militar

Projetada para suas aventuras ao ar livre, a xboom foi testada e aprovada em todos os 7 testes de durabilidade dos padrões militares dos EUA. Construída de forma robusta para suportar as mais diversas condições e ambientes.

*Os resultados ou desempenho reais podem variar dependendo do ambiente de uso.

**Detalhes do Teste Militar

- Padrão de Teste: MIL-STD-810H

- Parâmetros de Teste: Alta temperatura, chuva, vibração, impacto, respingos de água salgada, areia e imersão

- Resultado da Certificação: APROVADO

- Data da Certificação: 18 de dezembro de 2024

xboom Grab posicionada verticalmente

Música sem limites, com até 20 horas de reprodução

Bateria de longa duração que vai muito além do que você esperaria de uma caixa de som compacta. Oferece até 20 horas de reprodução contínua com uma carga completa, garantindo a trilha sonora para o seu dia todo.

*O tempo de reprodução indicado é baseado em testes internos com volume de 50%, com Bluetooth e modo de aprimoramento de voz ativados e sem iluminação.

**O tempo de reprodução real pode variar.

A xboom Grab é colocada em formato hexagonal e atrás dele há um monte de terra à esquerda e um pouco de água à direita.

À prova d'água e poeira (IP67)

Com classificação IP67, é totalmente resistente à água e poeira. Curta sua música e divirta-se em qualquer lugar, seja em uma festa na piscina, na praia ou em qualquer aventura.

*Os resultados ou desempenho reais podem variar dependendo do ambiente de uso.

**IP67 protege totalmente contra poeira e outras partículas semelhantes, além de proteger totalmente contra imersão em até 1 m de profundidade por 30 minutos.

LG xboom Grab: Leve com estilo e conforto

Projetada para desafiar limites e aprimorar seu conforto. Seu formato de tubo é fácil de segurar e adiciona um toque único ao design. Leve e pendure sua caixa de som facilmente com a alça prática, feita para você ir a qualquer lugar.

No canto superior esquerdo, o xboom Grab é segurado com sua alça no pulso de alguém. No canto superior direito, o xboom Grab é colocado no suporte para garrafa de água de uma bicicleta. No canto inferior esquerdo, will.i.am, de roupa branca, segura o xboom Grab com a mão direita. No canto inferior direito, will.i.am, de roupa preta, segura o xboom Grab com a mão direita.

Conecte várias caixas de som e amplifique a vibe com Auracast™

Crie uma conexão de festa para parear múltiplos dispositivos e compartilhar o áudio via Auracast™. Acesse instantaneamente com um simples toque no botão dedicado. Desfrute de um som imersivo e amplificado, conectando diferentes alto-falantes para uma experiência sonora que envolve a todos.

Em um círculo colorido do xboom Stage 301, o Bounce and Grab é posicionado no sentido horário. Ao lado do xboom Grab, a imagem do botão Auracast é colocada dentro de um círculo.

*Somente os modelos Grab, Bounce e Stage 301 lançados em 2025 podem ser conectados entre si via Auracast.

**A representação é meramente ilustrativa. O tamanho real pode variar.

Seu botão personalizado

Acesse vários conteúdos com um simples toque no botão

Desfrute de uma ampla variedade de conteúdo exclusivo da LG xboom, personalizado pelo app LG ThinQ. Ouça diversos gêneros musicais no LG Radio+ ou relaxe com conteúdo selecionado de terapias de cura para uma pausa tranquila da rotina agitada. A sincronização com o Apple Music e a reprodução local de arquivos de música facilitam a experiência de curtir suas músicas sem interrupções.

Um telefone com uma imagem de aplicativo e uma imagem de aplicativo virtual são mostrados nos lados esquerdo e direito. As imagens e o logotipo do aplicativo Apple Music estão no lado esquerdo, enquanto as imagens e o logotipo do aplicativo LG ThinQ estão no lado direito. Na parte inferior, a parte superior do xboom Grab é mostrada com o "meu botão" destacado.

*A terapia de cura e o conteúdo do LG Radio+ podem ser acessados ​​após baixá-los pelo aplicativo ThinQ.

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

  • Alça

    Sim

  • Cabo tipo USB C

    Sim

  • Cartão de garantia

    Sim

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

  • AAC

    Sim

  • SBC

    Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    8806096392300

BATERIA

  • Tempo de carregamento da bateria (Hrs)

    3

  • Duração da bateria (HRS)

    20

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Versão Bluetooth

    5.4

CONFORTO

  • Indicador de bateria

    Sim

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Sim

  • Iluminação

    Sim

  • multiponto

    Sim

  • Party Link (Modo duplo)

    Sim

  • Party Link (Modo múltiplo)

    Sim

  • Viva voz

    Sim

  • Gerenciador de atualização (FOTA)

    Sim

  • Comando de voz (Google Assistente, Siri)

    Sim

  • À prova de água/respingos

    IP67

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

  • Caixa de papelão

    254,5 x 117,0 x 125,0 mm

  • Alto-falante

    211,0 x 71,6 x 70,0 mm

EQ

  • Som Inteligente

    Sim

  • Bass Boost

    Sim

  • Customizável (App)

    Sim

  • Padrão

    Sim

EM GERAL

  • Número de canais

    1.1ch (2Way)

  • Potência de saída

    20 W + 10 W

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

  • Modo de inicialização

    10 W

  • Modo de espera

    0.3 W

FONTE DE ENERGIA

  • USB tipo C

    Sim

ALTO-FALANTE

  • Radiador Passivo

    Sim (2)

  • Tamanho da Unidade do Tweeter

    16 mm x 1

  • Tipo de unidade de tweeter

    Domo

  • Unidade de Woofer

    80 x 45 mm

PESO

  • Peso bruto

    1,1 kg

  • Peso líquido

    0,7 kg

