Vista frontal de duas LG Standard Air Handling Unit. Ambas as unidades estão sobre um fundo cinza.

Standard Air Handling Unit

A LG Air Handling Unit é uma solução flexível de tratamento de ar que proporciona um ambiente interno fresco e confortável. A LG AHU proporciona um ambiente interno fresco durante todas as estações.

Ao redor dela há quatro dispositivos menores conectados, que representam diferentes componentes de um sistema HVAC. O plano de fundo é escuro com um padrão de grade.

AHU Kit

A LG AHU, operada com um Comm Kit controlando um EEV kit, traz uma atmosfera interna fresca e agradável, integrando-se às unidades externas da LG. Ela proporciona conforto, controlando o ar de retorno e de insuflamento.

AHU Kit Saiba mais
Por que a LG Principais recursos Páginas do produto
Por que a LG
Por que a LG Air Handling Unit?

Desempenho excepcional

Fácil instalação e manutenção

Controle conveniente

Desempenho excepcional com a MULTI V

A LG MULTI V se conecta perfeitamente com a LG Standard AHU, otimizando o controle do inversor.

No lado esquerdo da imagem há uma unidade externa LG MULTI V 5 e, à direita, um gráfico que ilustra o controle do inversor de acordo com a carga de resfriamento. O gráfico exibe diferentes métodos de controle ao longo do tempo.

1) As imagens acima são para facilitar a compreensão do cliente e podem diferir da operação real.

2) Os dados de eficiência foram extraídos do manual ou do livro de dados do produto de cada empresa e seguem a norma AHRI 340/360.

Fácil instalação e manutenção

Conexão de tubulação e fiação sem complicações

A LG Standard AHU simplifica a instalação quando conectada à MULTI V ODU, eliminando a necessidade de tubulação ou fiação extra com seu módulo de comunicação e válvulas de expansão eletrônicas.

Configuração conveniente de E.S.P.

Os instaladores podem ajustar facilmente a pressão estática externa da LG Standard AHU com o controlador remoto com fio e a estrutura de acionamento direto, eliminando a necessidade de ajustar os acionamentos e as correias como nas AHUs convencionais.

Manutenção mínima do ventilador e do motor

O motor Direct Drive do ventilador é um novo sistema de inversor sem correia que pode ajudar a reduzir a necessidade de substituições frequentes e diminuir os custos de reparo.

Controle conveniente

Controle fácil de usar

O controlador remoto com fio foi projetado para monitorar e controlar facilmente várias funções, inclusive programações de operação, gerenciamento de equipamentos externos e monitoramento de temperatura e umidade.

Integrated Control

Os LG Central Controllers podem gerenciar vários produtos LG, incluindo a LG MULTI V ODU e a LG Standard AHU. Eles também podem ser interligados a dispositivos de terceiros, fornecendo uma solução integrada de controle predial.

Compatibilidade com BMS de terceiros

A LG Standard AHU é equipada com um módulo de comunicação que permite a conexão direta a um BMS de terceiros via Modbus RTU, eliminando a necessidade de acessórios adicionais.

Saiba mais sobre a LG Standard Air Handling Unit

Faça download de recursos

Descubra aqui uma variedade de informações, incluindo catálogos de produtos e manuais de instalação. 

Veja todos os recursos

Suporte de engenharia

Experimente os recursos e o suporte que oferecemos para ajudar sua empresa a se manter à frente.

Obtenha todo o suporte

Blog sobre HVAC

Leia os últimos artigos, notícias e muito mais em nosso blog.

Veja todos os artigos

Duas janelas holográficas virtuais que estão conversando e entrando em contato conosco flutuam ao lado de um laptop enquanto mãos aparecem atrás dessas janelas.

Fale conosco

Faça uma consulta para obter mais informações sobre o produto, e entraremos em contato com você.

