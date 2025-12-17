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LG BECON cloud

LG BECON Cloud é uma solução de serviços e monitoramento das soluções HVAC em tempo real para manter as condições de operação e identificar falhas previamente.

SAIBA MAIS
LG BECON cloud

VRF

VRF é a solução ideal para economizar custos e energia.

Manutenção Anual

A manutenção ajuda a prevenir acidentes, provê ar limpo e minimiza o consumo de energia.

Saiba mais

Serviço de Renovação

Os equipamentos podem passar por serviços de renovação para aumentar sua vida útil e melhorar a qualidade do ar interno.

Saiba mais

Monitoramento Remoto para Gerenciamento Inteligente

Monitoramento Remoto Diário

Monitoramento Remoto Diário

O LG BECON Cloud é uma plataforma de monitoramento diário, compatível com as soluções LG

Detecção de Erro

Detecção de Erro

O LG BECON Cloud detecta comportamentos anormais dos produtos a qualquer momento, em qualquer lugar, através de análise em tempo real.

Serviço Imediato

Serviço Imediato

Quando o LG BECON Cloud detecta uma falha, engenheiros são acionados para manutenção, baseados nas análises big data.

Benefícios do LG BECON Cloud

Sem Restrições

As soluções são monitoradas sem restrições de tempo e localidade, assegurando máxima conveniência aos usuários

Eficiente

Tempo e custos reduzidos ao enviar engenheiros de manutenção assim que a falha é detectada.

 

 

 

Tempo Real

As soluções são interconectadas para permitir detecção de riscos em tempo real e diagnóstico analítico.

 

Produtos Relacionados

Sistemas VRF

Sistemas VRF

Chiller

Chiller

*A conectividade pode variar de acordo com a linha de produto.

Saiba Mais sobre o LG BECON Cloud

Download de Recursos

Descubra uma variedade de informações, incluindo catálogos de produto e manuais de instalação

Veja Todos os Recursos

Suporte de Engenharia

Explore os recursos e soluções fornecidas pela LG para ajudar o seu negócio

Obtenha o Suporte

Blog HVAC

Leia os últimos artigos e notícias no nosso Blog.

Veja todos os artigos

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