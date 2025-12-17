Evaporadora Artcool, 24.000 BTU/h, 220 V

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Todas as especificações
UNIDADES INTERNAS AMNW24GSKR0
Capacidade de Refrigeração (BTU/h)
22500
Máxima Vazão de Ar Unidade Interna (m³/min)
15,2 / 12,7 / 10,2
Pressão Sonora (dB(A))
46 / 41 / 36
Conexões da Tubulação de Líquido (mm - pol)
Ø 6,35 (1/4)
Conexões da Tubulação de Gás (mm - pol)
Ø 12,7 (1/2)
Peso (kg)
13.2
Medidas L x A x P (mm)
998 × 345 × 212
Controle Remoto sem Fio
Sim
Conexão Wi-fi
Integrada
EAN
7893299941382
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