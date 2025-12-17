Evaporadora Hi Wall, 9.000 BTU/h, 220 V

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Todas as especificações
POTÊNCIA (EVAPORADORA)
A/M/B (W)
30/18/11
CORRENTE (EVAPORADORA)
A/M/B (A)
0.2/0.16/0.1
VENTILADOR INTERNO
Tipo
Cross Flow Fan
Vazão de ar (resfriamento,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)
-/9.2/7.4/5.6
MOTOR DO VENTILADOR DA EVAPORADORA
Saída (Nº)
1
Saída (W)
30
Tipo
BLDC
TROCADOR DE CALOR
Área de Face (m²)
0.19
Líquido (L x A x P) (mm)
837 x 308 x 189
Nº
1
Linhas x Colunas x FPI
2x15x21
Embalagem (L x A x P) (mm)
909 x 383 x 256
PESO
Líquido (kg)
8
Embalagem (kg)
9.7
DISPOSITIVO DE PROTEÇÃO
Fusível
Thermal Protector for Fan Motor
D.E./D.I. (mm(pol))
21.5/16.0
CONEXÃO DA TUBULAÇÃO
Gás (mm(pol))
Φ9.52 (3/8)
Líquido (mm(pol))
Φ6.35 (1/4)
NÍVEL DE PRESSÃO SONORA (UNIDADE INTERNA)
Resfriamento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-/36/33/27
EXTERIOR
Cor
Munsell 7.5BG 10/2
RAL (Clássico)
RAL9016
NÍVEL DE RUÍDO (UNIDADE INTERNA)
Resfriamento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-/57/-/-
CABO DE CONEXÃO
Cabo de Alimentação e Comunicação (H07RN-F, incluso terra) (mm² x núcleos)
1x4
FONTE DE ALIMENTAÇÃO
Caso 1
60 Hz 220 V~
Caso 2
50/60 Hz 220-240 V~