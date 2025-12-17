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Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0
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Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0

AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0
LG Evaporadora Art Cool Mirror AMNW18GSKR0 , AMNW18GSKR0

Principais recursos

  • Inverter
  • Design Inovador
  • Conectividade Wi-fi
  • Controles Avançados
Mais

   Design  

A série ArtCool teve seu design reconhecido e premiado pelas mais importantes instituições de Design mundiais. Entre os reconhecimentos podemos citar: Prêmio do Fórum Internacional de Design, Prêmio Reddot de Design e o G Mark.

Novidades nas evaporadoras Multi Inverter

Agora as aletas das evaporadoras dos modelos Art Cool e Hi Wall abrem de cima para baixo, melhorando o ar no ambiente. Dessa forma, a flecha de ar é direcionada para o alto. O novo LG Multi Inverter possui display digital em LED que marca a temperatura, tanto no Art Cool quando no Hi Wall, e a luz pode ser desligada quando desejar.
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Todas as especificações

CORRENTE (EVAPORADORA)

  • A/M/B (A)

    0.40 / 0.28 / 0.22

VENTILADOR INTERNO

  • Tipo

    Cross Flow Fan

MOTOR DO VENTILADOR DA EVAPORADORA

  • Saída (Nº)

    1

  • Saída (W)

    60

  • Tipo

    BLDC

TROCADOR DE CALOR

  • Área de Face (m²)

    0.28

  • Líquido (L x A x P) (mm)

    998 x 345 x 212

  • 2

  • Linhas x Colunas x FPI

    2 x 16 x 20 + 1 x 8 x 22

  • Embalagem (L x A x P) (mm)

    1080 x 422 x 281

PESO

  • Líquido (kg)

    12.9

  • Embalagem (kg)

    16.7

CONEXÃO DA TUBULAÇÃO

  • Gás (mm(pol))

    Φ12.7 (1/2)

  • Líquido (mm(pol))

    Φ6.35 (1/4)

REFRIGERANTE

  • Tipo

    R410A

CABO DE CONEXÃO

  • Cabo de Alimentação e Comunicação (H07RN-F, incluso terra) (mm² x núcleos)

    4C x 1.0

FONTE DE ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Caso 1

    50 Hz 220-240 V~

  • Caso 2

    60 Hz 220 V~

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.