Evaporadora Hi Wall, 24.000 BTU/h, 220 V

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Todas as especificações
POTÊNCIA (EVAPORADORA)
A/M/B (W)
60 / 45 / 27
CORRENTE (EVAPORADORA)
A/M/B (A)
0.40 / 0.33 / 0.24
VENTILADOR INTERNO
Tipo
Cross Flow Fan
MOTOR DO VENTILADOR DA EVAPORADORA
Saída (Nº)
1
Saída (W)
60
Tipo
BLDC
TROCADOR DE CALOR
Área de Face (m²)
0.28
Líquido (L x A x P) (mm)
998 x 345 x 210
Nº
1
Linhas x Colunas x FPI
2 x 16 x 20 + 1 x 8 x 22
Embalagem (L x A x P) (mm)
1080 x 422 x 281
PESO
Líquido (kg)
12
Embalagem (kg)
14.4
CONEXÃO DA TUBULAÇÃO
Gás (mm(pol))
Φ12.7 (1/2)
Líquido (mm(pol))
Φ6.35 (1/4)
REFRIGERANTE
Tipo
R410A
EXTERIOR
Cor
Munsell 7.5BG 10/2
CABO DE CONEXÃO
Cabo de Alimentação e Comunicação (H07RN-F, incluso terra) (mm² x núcleos)
1.0 x 4C
FONTE DE ALIMENTAÇÃO
Caso 1
50 Hz 220-240 V~
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