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Suporte de chão, sem caixa, 24kBTU
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Suporte de chão, sem caixa, 24kBTU

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Suporte de chão, sem caixa, 24kBTU

ARNU24GCFU4
O LG Ceiling Suspended ARNU24GCFU4 tem o formato de um quadrado plano e pernas para ficar apoiado no chão. Uma saída de ar é instalada na parte superior.
O LG Ceiling Suspended ARNU24GCFU4 tem o formato de um quadrado plano e pernas para ficar apoiado no chão. Uma saída de ar é instalada na parte superior.

Principais recursos

  • Controle do Wi-Fi com o ThinQ
  • Proteção contra correntes de ar frio (a unidade Floor Standing protege contra correntes de ar frio vindas da janela e evita a condensação.)
  • Tubulação flexível de 3 direções
  • Filtro deslizante (Limpeza fácil)
Mais

Controle do Wi-Fi com o ThinQ

Acesse seu ar-condicionado a qualquer hora e em qualquer lugar.

Proteção contra correntes de ar frio

A unidade de piso vertical protege contra correntes de ar frio que entram pela janela e evita a condensação.

Tubulação flexível de 3 direções

A tubulação necessária pode ser instalada de três maneiras diferentes: na lateral, na parte traseira e no chão.

Filtro deslizante

Prolongue a vida útil do seu produto com uma manutenção fácil com o filtro deslizante.

* O tamanho do produto mostrado na imagem pode ser diferente do produto real.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

FONTE DE ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • n.º 1

    50/60 Hz 220-240 V~

CAPACIDADE DE RESFRIAMENTO

  • Nominal (kW)

    7.10

CAPACIDADE DE AQUECIMENTO

  • Nominal (kW)

    8.00

VENTILADOR INTERNO

  • Vazão de ar (resfriamento,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)

    - / 18.0 / 16.0 / 14.0

DIMENSÕES

  • Líquido (W x H x D) (mm)

    1256 x 639 x 190

PESO

  • Líquido (kg)

    25

TUBULAÇÃO DE CONEXÃO

  • Líquido (mm (inch))

    Φ9.52 (3/8)

  • Gás (mm (inch))

    Φ15.88 (5/8)

NÍVEL DE PRESSÃO SONORA (UNIDADE INTERNA)

  • Resfriamento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 43 / 40 / 37

  • Aquecimento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 43 / 40 / 37

NÍVEL DE RUÍDO (UNIDADE INTERNA)

  • Resfriamento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 63 / 59 / 57

  • Aquecimento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 63 / 59 / 57

PRODUTO

  • Tipo

    Floor Stand

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