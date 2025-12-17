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Convertible, Ceiling suspended, 48kBTU
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Convertible, Ceiling suspended, 48kBTU

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Convertible, Ceiling suspended, 48kBTU

ARNU48GV2A4
O LG Convertible, Ceiling Suspended ARNU48GV2A4 tem design em formato de V com grade frontal preta.
O LG Convertible, Ceiling Suspended ARNU48GV2A4 tem design em formato de V com grade frontal preta.

Principais recursos

  • Design Diferenciado (Prêmio iF Design Award.)
  • Resfriamento e aquecimento potentes (Resfriamento e aquecimento potentes de até 4,2 m de altura do chão e 15 m de distância do teto)
  • Filtro de um toque (Estrutura de filtro de fácil entrada/saída)
  • Controle de dois termistores (Unidade interna e controle remoto com fio)
Mais

Design diferenciado

Design moderno e elegante em formato de V, preto, que complementa qualquer espaço comercial. O design foi reconhecido e recebeu o prêmio iF Design Award.

Resfriamento e aquecimento potentes

O modo teto alto proporciona resfriamento e aquecimento potentes para cômodos com até 4,2 m de altura do chão e 15 m de distância do teto.

Filtro de um toque

Estrutura de filtro de fácil entrada/saída, bem como um filtro simplificado de duas peças, que desliza para fora para facilitar a limpeza e a manutenção.

Controle de dois termistores

Os usuários podem comprar um controle remoto com fio que inclui um segundo termistor, permitindo verificações de temperatura de vários locais.

* O tamanho do produto mostrado na imagem pode ser diferente do produto real.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

FONTE DE ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • n.º 1

    50 Hz 220-240 V~

  • n.º 2

    60 Hz 220 V~

CAPACIDADE DE RESFRIAMENTO

  • Nominal (kW)

    14.10

CAPACIDADE DE AQUECIMENTO

  • Nominal (kW)

    15.9

VENTILADOR INTERNO

  • Vazão de ar (resfriamento,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)

    - / 29.0 / 24.0 / 20.0

DIMENSÕES

  • Líquido (W x H x D) (mm)

    1600 x 235 x 690

PESO

  • Líquido (kg)

    37.0

TUBULAÇÃO DE CONEXÃO

  • Líquido (mm (inch))

    Φ9.52 (3/8)

  • Gás (mm (inch))

    Φ15.88 (5/8)

NÍVEL DE PRESSÃO SONORA (UNIDADE INTERNA)

  • Resfriamento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 47 / 44 / 40.5

  • Aquecimento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 47 / 44 / 40.5

NÍVEL DE RUÍDO (UNIDADE INTERNA)

  • Resfriamento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 68 / 67 / 66

  • Aquecimento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 68 / 67 / 66

PRODUTO

  • Tipo

    Convertible

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